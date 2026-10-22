From Intelligent Valet Parking To The Super Intelligent Cockpit: OMODA & JAECOO Super Intelligent Experience Lab Showcases Both IQ And EQ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Give a command, and your car drives to a designated pickup point. Faced with a narrow parking space, it can park itself. Step inside the cabin, share how you're feeling, and the intelligent system recommends music to match your mood. Just how smart can a car become?

From October 19 to 21, the OMODA & JAECOO Super Intelligent Experience Lab took center stage during the International User Summit themed "DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE." Through a series of real-world challenges, global media representatives and guests experienced the ability of SIVP to take action and SIAS to understand user needs, discovering new possibilities as automotive intelligence evolves from IQ to EQ.









COME TO YOU. PARK FOR YOU. SIVP Makes Complex Parking Effortless

When a sudden downpour hits, there's no need to rush through the rain to find your car in the parking lot. Under the blazing sun, you can simply step out of the shopping mall and wait at a designated pickup point as your car drives toward you. And upon reaching your destination, there's no need to repeatedly maneuver into a narrow parking space. Come to You. Park for You. From pickup to parking, every step becomes easier and more effortless.

At the OMODA & JAECOO Super Intelligent Experience Lab, JAECOO 5, JAECOO 7 and OMODA 7 took center stage in the SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) experience. Once participants issued a pickup command, the vehicles followed planned routes to designated locations. When faced with challenging scenarios such as dead-end roads and extremely narrow parking spaces, the vehicles autonomously planned their parking paths and adjusted their positioning. When encountering obstacles placed within the test area, the system used environmental perception and path planning to actively avoid them.









From autonomous pickup to finding parking spaces and completing complex parking maneuvers, a series of real-world challenges gave global media and guests a firsthand look at the intelligent technologies of JAECOO 5, JAECOO 7 and OMODA 7. More impressive than the technical specifications themselves was the everyday convenience these features could bring. Whether being picked up on a rainy day, parking at a shopping mall or maneuvering into a tight space, intelligent technology is making mobility less complicated and more effortless.









Many media representatives and guests took turns getting into the vehicles to experience the technology firsthand. As they watched the vehicles successfully park in extremely narrow spaces and skillfully navigate around obstacles, guests nodded in appreciation and exchanged impressions of the tests. Rather than focusing solely on figures in a specification sheet, they experienced the practical difference these intelligent driving features could make in everyday mobility.

From IQ to EQ: SIAS Makes Intelligent Understanding Visible and Interactive

Rushing out in the morning and need to adjust the air conditioning, activate seat ventilation, play music and navigate to your destination? Do you still need to tap through each setting individually? After a long day, when you want to unwind with some music, can the system understand a simple statement like "I'm feeling a little tired today"?

At the SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space) Super Intelligent Cockpit experience zone featuring OMODA 4, these everyday situations were transformed into four engaging interactive challenges, making intelligent understanding something visitors could see, experience and enjoy.









In the "Understanding Commands" challenge, participants could trigger seven coordinated functions with a single voice command, including air conditioning, windows, music, navigation, seat ventilation and ambient lighting, eliminating the need to adjust each setting individually. The "Personalized Conversations" challenge allowed participants to give the intelligent assistant a personalized name and chat naturally about everyday life, interests and imaginative ideas, making interactions between people and vehicles feel more like conversations with a friend.

When participants said, "I'm feeling a little tired today and want to relax," the system in the "Understanding Emotions" challenge could recommend music styles based on their expressed mood. In the "Creative Design" challenge, participants could enter a few keywords to generate personalized wallpapers, bringing their interests and preferences into the cockpit experience.

From understanding complex commands to responding to emotions and reflecting personal preferences, SIAS brings intelligent interaction closer to the rhythms of everyday life.

Beyond the technology challenges, the event also featured GAME VERSE, a playful interactive zone. After completing the SIVP and SIAS challenges and submitting a questionnaire, participants could collect game tokens to enjoy claw machines, capsule toy machines and other activities, with opportunities to redeem exclusive merchandise such as model-themed plush toys and refrigerator magnets. Here, cutting-edge technology and trendy entertainment came together in a relaxed and engaging way.

The Next Step in Intelligence Goes Beyond Being Smart

From autonomous pickup and complex parking maneuvers demonstrated by JAECOO 5, JAECOO 7 and OMODA 7, to OMODA 4's one-command control of multiple functions and mood-based music recommendations, the Super Intelligent Experience Lab brought intelligent technology into real-world driving scenarios. What truly makes intelligent technology valuable is not simply its ability to complete complex tasks, but how it makes everyday operations easier and interactions between people and vehicles more natural. A car that understands not only the road, but also the people inside it. OMODA & JAECOO is bringing greater ease, individuality and enjoyment to the future of mobility.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 23 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

*SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) is an assisted driving feature and does not replace the driver. Stay alert and be ready to take over at any time.

*Before activating SIVP, ensure that the network connection is stable and that the vehicle is in a parking area separated from public roads.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

Contact Person: Sonny

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