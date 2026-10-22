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Examining Product Design, Manufacturing, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WENLING, China, Oct. 22, 2026 - Motor capacitors are essential components in many single-phase motor systems, supporting applications ranging from water pumps and ventilation fans to air conditioners, washing machines and refrigeration equipment. As Chinese manufacturers continue to serve diverse electrical and appliance markets, product specifications, material control and application requirements remain important considerations in supplier evaluation. This industry review profiles five China-based companies active in the capacitor sector: Taizhou Huifeng Electron Co., Ltd., Smiler Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd., Anhui Safe Electronics Co., Ltd., Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd. and Sichuan Zhongxing Electronic Co., Ltd.Industry Context: Standards and Applications Shape Product SelectionMotor capacitors are selected according to their electrical characteristics and intended operating conditions. IEC 60252-1:2010 covers AC motor capacitors for specified asynchronous motor applications, including relevant single-phase supply arrangements, with rated voltages up to and including 660 V. The standard provides a useful reference for assessing product design and performance requirements.Common product families include CBB60 and CBB65 film capacitors for running applications and CD60 electrolytic capacitors for starting applications. A CBB60 Motor Capacitor is commonly used in compatible pump, fan and household appliance motors, while a CBB65 Motor Capacitor is frequently associated with air-conditioning and refrigeration systems. A CD60 Start Capacitor, by contrast, is designed for short-duration starting duty rather than continuous operation.Many of these products use metallized polypropylene film as a dielectric. A Polypropylene Film Motor Capacitor can be specified according to capacitance, rated voltage, tolerance, temperature conditions, enclosure and terminal configuration. Depending on the motor design, applications may include a Motor Capacitor for Water Pumps, a Motor Capacitor for Submersible Pumps, a Motor Capacitor for Fans, a Motor Capacitor for Washing Machines or a Motor Capacitor for Air Conditioners.Market estimates also indicate continued commercial interest in this component category. Maximize Market Research estimated the global motor capacitor market at approximately USD 24.04 billion in 2025 and projected a compound annual growth rate of 4.77% from 2025 to 2032. As this figure comes from a commercial market research source, it should be treated as an estimate rather than a universally verified market total.Five Manufacturers in the Chinese Capacitor IndustryThe following companies are presented as an editorial selection based on their documented relevance to capacitor manufacturing and related product categories. The list is not a market-share ranking or a certification of comparative quality. Buyers should evaluate individual models against their motor specifications and verify applicable standards, test records and certification scope before placing an order.1. Taizhou Huifeng Electron Co., Ltd.Based in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, Taizhou Huifeng Electron Co., Ltd. states that it was established in 1993 and specializes in capacitor manufacturing. Its published company profile describes an integrated production process that includes metallized film manufacturing and in-house capacitor-core winding, providing a relevant point of reference for buyers assessing material control and process traceability.The company's product range includes CBB60 Motor Run Capacitors, CBB65 capacitors for air-conditioning applications and CD60 starting capacitors. Its published specifications list CBB60 capacitance values from 1 to 150 μF, with rated voltage classes of 250/300 VAC, 320/370 VAC and 400/450 VAC. The listed CBB60 range references GB/T 3667.1-2016, specifies a capacitance tolerance of ±5% and states an expected usage time of 3,000 hours. The CBB65 range covers 1–120 μF, while the CD60 range covers 50–1,500 μF at specified voltage classes for starting applications.These product families address different operating requirements. A CBB60 Run Capacitor is intended for continuous-duty applications where the selected model is compatible with the motor design, whereas a CD60 Start Capacitor is intended for short-duration starting service. Buyers should confirm the precise model, duty classification and electrical ratings before selecting a Motor Run Capacitor or Motor Start Capacitor for a specific machine.Third-party verification is also relevant to the company's published product information. TÜV Rheinland's Certipedia database lists a record for the company's CBB60 capacitors under certificate number 50500943. The certificate scope, covered models and current validity should be confirmed with the certificate holder before qualification.Huifeng also reports offering customized production solutions, inventory support for standard products and technical after-sales assistance. These capabilities may be relevant to buyers seeking a Custom Motor Capacitor with specified capacitance, enclosure or terminal requirements. The company's published profile further states that it exports to international markets, including Europe and Asia.2. Smiler Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd.Smiler Electronic Industrial Co., Ltd., based in Foshan, Guangdong Province, manufactures film capacitors for motor and electrical applications. Its published product catalogue includes CBB60, CBB61 and CBB65 capacitors, as well as CD60 starting capacitors and capacitors for power-electronics applications. Its product offerings cover applications such as fans, air conditioners, water pumps and household appliances. The company also describes OEM/ODM and customization services, making its product range relevant to buyers comparing standard AC Motor Capacitor options with customized requirements.3. Anhui Safe Electronics Co., Ltd.Anhui Safe Electronics Co., Ltd., based in Tongling, Anhui Province, manufactures metallized capacitor films and film capacitors. Its published product range includes CBB60 motor run capacitors, CBB61 fan capacitors and CBB65 air-conditioning capacitors, alongside industrial capacitor products. The combination of capacitor-film and finished-capacitor product lines makes the company relevant to sourcing projects that consider both material specifications and finished-component requirements. Buyers can compare the applicable capacitance range, voltage rating and terminal configuration for each model.4. Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd.Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd., based in Fujian Province, is an established manufacturer of film capacitors. Founded in 1967, the company serves multiple sectors, including renewable energy, industrial automation, power electronics and consumer appliances. Its broader film capacitor portfolio makes it relevant to manufacturers sourcing capacitors across different electrical applications. For motor-related projects, buyers should confirm the availability and specifications of the required AC Motor Capacitor models rather than assume that every product family is suitable for continuous-duty motor applications.5. Sichuan Zhongxing Electronic Co., Ltd.Sichuan Zhongxing Electronic Co., Ltd., based in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, develops and manufactures film capacitors for consumer electronics, industrial applications and power electronics. Its published catalogue includes AC motor capacitors and metallized polypropylene film capacitors, as well as products for other electrical applications. This range provides a basis for buyers to assess the company's relevance to projects involving motor and appliance components. Model-specific datasheets should be reviewed to establish whether a particular capacitor is designed for motor running, starting or another electrical function.Run Capacitors and Start Capacitors Serve Different FunctionsOne of the most important considerations in motor capacitor selection is the distinction between running and starting duty. A Motor Run Capacitor remains in the circuit during normal operation when required by the motor design, while a Motor Start Capacitor is used for a limited starting period in compatible motor configurations. Their dielectric systems, electrical ratings and operating duties may differ, so they should not be treated as interchangeable solely because their capacitance values appear similar.For example, a CBB60 Motor Capacitor may be suitable for a pump or fan motor when its voltage, capacitance, tolerance and duty rating match the application. A CBB65 Motor Capacitor may be considered for compatible air-conditioning equipment, while a CD60 Start Capacitor may be used in a motor requiring a separate starting capacitor. A Bakelite-cased motor starting capacitor may also be encountered in certain product ranges, but the enclosure alone does not establish its electrical suitability.Applications such as a CBB60 motor capacitor for washing machine systems or a Motor Capacitor for Refrigeration Equipment likewise require model-specific assessment. Buyers should verify the motor manufacturer's requirements, including capacitance, rated voltage, operating temperature, duty cycle and terminal arrangement, before comparing suppliers or approving samples.Key Considerations for Supplier QualificationFor buyers evaluating Chinese motor capacitor manufacturers, a consistent qualification process can make supplier comparisons more meaningful. Relevant checks include the applicable standard, model-specific datasheets, capacitance tolerance, rated voltage, temperature range, test documentation and the scope of any third-party certification. Where self-healing construction or a particular metallized film design is specified, those characteristics should be confirmed in the technical documentation rather than inferred from a general product description.Material control and customization can also matter. A manufacturer with in-house film processing and capacitor-core winding may provide additional information about its production process, while a broader product catalogue may help buyers consolidate sourcing across several capacitor families. Neither factor replaces model-level verification.As demand continues across motor-driven equipment and household appliances, manufacturers and buyers alike benefit from clearly defined product specifications and transparent technical documentation. The five companies profiled here offer different points of reference within China's capacitor industry, with final supplier selection depending on the application, required electrical characteristics and evidence available for the specific model under consideration.

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Five Reputable Motor Capacitor Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Electrical Engineering News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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