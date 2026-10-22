Leagend Highlights Supercapacitor Jump Starter Solutions For European Commercial Fleets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) To address repeated starts and extended parking, leagend JS600 offers 24V fleets permanent onboard support, automatic load sharing and low standby power.

- leagend management teamWARSAW, MASOVIAN VOIVODESHIP, POLAND, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Featuring leagend JS600 for compatible 24V trucks, buses and heavy-duty vehicles, the series addresses repeated starting loads, extended parking periods and demanding operating conditions through integrated onboard starting support.October 22, 2026 - leagend, a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, is highlighting its leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series for European commercial vehicle applications, with particular emphasis on leagend JS600, its dedicated 24V model for compatible trucks, buses and other heavy-duty vehicles.Commercial fleet operations involve a range of starting and vehicle management requirements. Repeated engine starts, scheduled departures, extended parking periods and changing battery conditions place different demands on vehicles throughout their operating cycles. In high-latitude European regions, harsh winter temperatures add further considerations for starting-system performance and onboard equipment.Drawing on about 20 years of experience in battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms, leagend provides permanently installed, battery-free SuperCap starting-support solutions designed to work alongside the vehicle's original battery. The series combines high-current starting assistance, intelligent energy management and monitoring functions to address practical requirements across passenger and commercial vehicle applications.For European distributors, importers, fleet procurement teams and professional service providers, leagend JS600 represents the company's integrated starting-support approach for suitable 24V commercial vehicles.Addressing Starting Requirements Across Commercial Fleet OperationsCommercial vehicles operate under different duty cycles, making starting-system requirements closely connected to how vehicles are used.Trucks completing scheduled transport routes and buses operating across multiple shifts encounter repeated engine-starting demands. Each engine start places a brief but substantial electrical load on the original battery. For these applications, leagend JS600 provides permanently installed supercapacitor starting support, contributing high-current output during engine cranking and helping share the load normally carried by the battery.Other vehicles may remain parked between assignments, during seasonal downtime or while held in reserve. These operating patterns place additional importance on equipment that remains connected to the vehicle without imposing excessive standby consumption. leagend JS600 combines low standby power demand with intelligent energy management to support long-term onboard installation.In high-latitude European regions with harsh winters, low-temperature performance is another operational consideration. The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series is designed to operate across a wide temperature range, offering a starting-support option for compatible vehicles exposed to demanding climatic conditions.Vehicle battery condition and starting-system information are also relevant to fleet maintenance and professional servicing. Through its integrated monitoring functions, leagend provides additional visibility into the operation of its onboard starting-support equipment.Together, these capabilities connect leagend JS600 with several recurring requirements in commercial fleet operations: starting-load management, continuous onboard availability, low standby consumption, environmental adaptability and system visibility.leagend JS600: Integrated Starting Support for 24V Commercial VehiclesAs the series' dedicated model for suitable 24V applications, leagend JS600 combines battery-free supercapacitor energy storage with automatic starting assistance in a permanently installed onboard system.Unlike portable jump starters that rely on internal rechargeable batteries, leagend JS600 uses supercapacitors to store and rapidly release electrical energy. Its configuration comprises ten 3.0V/600F supercapacitor cells, with a specified discharge-current rating of 1,300A.During engine starting, the supercapacitors release stored energy to contribute to the high-current demand of engine cranking. Working alongside the vehicle's original battery, the system helps distribute the starting load rather than leaving the battery to supply the entire high-current demand independently.Importantly, leagend JS600 is not designed to provide assistance only when the original battery becomes weak or starting difficulties occur. Once properly installed and operating normally, the system automatically participates in routine engine starts, including those performed when the original battery is in good condition. By consistently sharing the high-current cranking load with the battery, leagend JS600 provides ongoing starting support as an integrated part of everyday vehicle operation, without requiring additional action from the driver.Over time, this repeated load sharing can help reduce the cumulative high-current stress placed on the original battery, potentially contributing to longer battery service life and extended replacement intervals. Actual benefits depend on battery condition, vehicle characteristics, operating conditions and maintenance practices.Permanent installation also supports commercial vehicles operating away from workshops, depots or service facilities. As part of the vehicle's onboard starting system, leagend JS600 remains available for routine starting support without requiring drivers or service personnel to retrieve and connect a separate portable device.The system is designed to work alongside the vehicle's original battery, complementing its essential electrical functions rather than replacing them. Appropriate battery maintenance remains necessary.For distributors and fleet procurement teams, leagend JS600 provides a defined 24V product option that can be assessed against vehicle electrical systems, starting requirements and installation conditions.Intelligent Energy Management for Repeated Onboard OperationLong-term onboard starting support involves more than delivering a high-current output. Managing stored energy, preparing for subsequent starts and coordinating automatic assistance are also part of the integrated operation of leagend JS600.Through AI Self-Learning Mode, leagend JS600 recognises relevant vehicle starting characteristics and helps manage automatic starting assistance. Under suitable operating conditions, the system draws electrical energy from the vehicle to replenish its supercapacitors, preparing stored energy for subsequent engine starts.This automatic charging and starting-support cycle allows the system to remain integrated with normal vehicle operation. Rather than relying on routine manual charging or activation, leagend JS600 is designed to provide repeated starting-load support automatically during everyday use.When additional assistance is required, Forced Start Mode provides a separate manual operating option. External USB-C charging also offers an alternative way to replenish supercapacitor energy when vehicle-based charging is insufficient. These functions operate according to device readiness and the applicable operating instructions.leagend JS600 also incorporates Bluetooth connectivity and a Smart App, providing access to available information such as original battery voltage, supercapacitor status, device temperature and starting records.For fleet maintenance teams, workshops and professional service providers, this information offers additional visibility into the installed equipment's operation. It can support vehicle inspections, technical discussions and maintenance planning while complementing dedicated battery testing and vehicle diagnostics.Low Standby Consumption and Environmental CapabilityCommercial vehicles may remain parked for extended periods while still requiring installed electrical equipment to maintain low energy consumption.To address this requirement, leagend JS600 features an average standby current of approximately 3mA, supporting low-consumption onboard operation when the vehicle is not in use.Its intelligent power-management design supports energy conservation during inactive periods while maintaining the system's readiness for starting support under appropriate operating conditions. Standby consumption should be distinguished from the electrical energy used to recharge the supercapacitors. Overall vehicle battery discharge also depends on other electrical loads, battery condition and parking duration.Environmental capability is another important consideration for commercial vehicles operating across different European regions and seasons.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series is specified for an operating temperature range of −40°C to 80°C, maintaining excellent operating performance at −40°C. This capability is particularly relevant to compatible vehicles operating in high-latitude regions with harsh winters.leagend JS600 also features an IP65-rated enclosure, offering defined protection against dust and water ingress when installed appropriately.Combined with an ultra-long service life and extensive repeated charge-discharge capability, these characteristics support the product's long-term onboard use across different vehicle operating conditions.For professional buyers, the combination of high-current capability, low standby consumption, environmental adaptability and repeated-use performance provides a broader technical basis for product and application assessment.Further technical specifications are available on the official leagend JS600 product page.Battery Technology Expertise Behind leagend's Starting-Support SolutionsAs a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend has accumulated about 20 years of experience in battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms.This technical background supports the company's understanding of battery condition, vehicle electrical behaviour and engine-starting requirements. It also provides a foundation for the development of products that combine electrical measurement, energy management and intelligent operating functions.The leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series reflects this approach by bringing supercapacitor energy storage, intelligent starting assistance and monitoring capabilities together within an integrated onboard system.In leagend JS600, supercapacitor hardware delivers rapid high-current discharge, while intelligent control functions coordinate starting assistance and energy replenishment. Monitoring functions provide access to relevant battery and device information, connecting the product's physical starting-support role with the company's wider experience in battery-related technologies.Beyond SuperCap starting support, leagend's automotive electronics portfolio includes battery testers, battery monitors and battery chargers.For distributors, workshop networks and professional service providers, these complementary categories provide product options across battery testing, monitoring, charging and starting support, helping partners respond to different customer requirements through a broader portfolio from one manufacturer.A Product Range Covering 12V and 24V Vehicle ApplicationsThe leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series extends the company's permanently installed starting-support technology across multiple vehicle categories.For suitable 12V applications, the series includes leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400, offering configurations for passenger vehicles, SUVs and applications with different starting requirements.For compatible 24V commercial vehicles, leagend JS600 provides the series' dedicated option for trucks, buses and other heavy-duty applications.Across these models, the product range shares a common approach built around battery-free supercapacitor energy storage, permanent installation, intelligent starting assistance, ultra-low power consumption and ultra-long service life.For European automotive aftermarket distributors and importers, this portfolio provides a basis for serving different vehicle segments and developing product selections aligned with their target customer groups.Individual model suitability should be assessed according to vehicle voltage, starting-current requirements, installation conditions and applicable product specifications.Professional Cooperation for European Commercial Vehicle ApplicationsThrough its leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, leagend continues to present its battery technology and intelligent starting-support capabilities to professional automotive markets.For European commercial vehicle distributors, importers, fleet procurement teams and service providers, leagend JS600 offers a dedicated 24V starting-support solution combining permanent installation, automatic participation in routine engine starts, high-current load sharing, intelligent energy management and monitoring functions.leagend welcomes discussions on product specifications, vehicle compatibility, installation requirements, professional distribution opportunities and potential commercial fleet applications.For product information, model selection, technical discussions or professional partnership inquiries, contact....About leagendleagend is a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, with about 20 years of experience in related technologies and algorithms. Its automotive electronics portfolio includes battery testers, battery monitors, battery chargers and the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series. The company provides products for professional automotive service, vehicle maintenance and commercial vehicle applications across international markets.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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leagend Highlights SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Solutions for European Commercial Fleets News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 22, 2026, 09:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Manufacturing, Technology



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