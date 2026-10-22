N4D Launches Edit Texture To Help Creators Precisely Customize 3D Model Textures

N4D's Edit Texture feature lets creators select part of an already textured 3D model and refine its appearance with AI-powered text instructions.

An illustrated Edit Texture workflow shows area selection, a text instruction and a revised orange handle on a 3D prop.

N4D creators can generate a textured 3D character and use Edit Texture to adjust a selected clothing detail, such as a sleeve pattern.

Edit Texture lets creators select areas of an existing textured 3D model and use prompts or reference images to refine colors, patterns and surface details.

- Feihu Zhang, CEO of N4DNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- N4D (formerly Neural4D), an AI platform for 3D content creation, has introduced Edit Texture, giving creators more precise control over the appearance of their 3D assets. The feature lets users select specific areas of an already textured model and explore different colors, patterns, and surface details through AI-powered edits, adding a targeted refinement step to the existing 3D workflow.Targeted Texture Editing with AIEdit Texture brings area selection and text instructions together in N4D's 3D texture editing workflow. Creators paint over the surface they want to modify, enter a prompt describing the desired appearance, and optionally add a reference image to guide the edit. Applying the change generates a new texture version for review.For 3D artists and independent developers, this creates a way to address a specific texture decision after reviewing a generated asset. Creators can identify the areas that need attention and request targeted texture changes without generating a new model.Refine a Prop Handle or a Character OutfitEdit Texture supports targeted adjustments across different 3D assets. Game artists can refine the color of a prop's handle, while character designers can experiment with clothing patterns or fabric details using text instructions and optional reference images. These edits allow creators to focus on specific visual decisions once a textured model has been generated.From Generation to Targeted RefinementCreators can select Texture when generating a model in N4D, so textures are generated alongside the model. Once a textured model is ready, Edit Texture lets users refine selected surface areas and try different looks without generating a new model.Each applied edit creates a new texture version in the history timeline. Creators can review previous results and continue editing from an earlier version without losing subsequent versions, allowing them to explore different texture refinements."Creators need control over the final appearance of their assets after generation. Edit Texture gives them a way to direct visual changes to a selected area through text instructions, so they can continue refining the work they have already created."Feihu Zhang, CEO of N4DAvailabilityEdit Texture is available now through /studio/image-to-3d and /studio/text-to-3d. Users can open an already textured model and select Edit Texture in the bottom action bar of its details page.Product: /studio/image-to-3dProduct Hunt:G2:About N4DN4D develops AI tools for generating and refining 3D assets, alongside image and video generation services. Its 3D platform supports text and image inputs, model generation with textures, and model refinement workflows. N4D turns generative research into tools that help developers, designers, and creators move from an initial idea to a usable digital asset.Media ContactName: N4DEmail:...Website:

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N4D Launches Edit Texture to Help Creators Precisely Customize 3D Model Textures News Provided By DreamMarket Limited October 22, 2026, 09:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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