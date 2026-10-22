EU Urges SpaceX to Restore Full Starlink Connectivity in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Wednesday urged SpaceX to reinstate unrestricted Starlink services in Ukraine as soon as possible, expressing serious concern over reports that connectivity had been reduced.
“The latest reports that Starlink slowed down its services in Ukraine are deeply concerning and inconsistent with the company’s previous sharing of these services,” spokesperson Thomas Regnier said during the midday briefing.
“SpaceX must urgently restore full services for Ukraine because Ukraine needs this critical information to keep soldiers connected, to protect its citizens, but also to pilot the drones needed to defend its territory,” he added.
Regnier noted that the conflict in Ukraine had highlighted the growing role of space-based technology in European security, emphasizing the need for the bloc to develop and strengthen its own capabilities.
Reports indicate that SpaceX introduced restrictions affecting certain Starlink services in Ukraine on Oct. 14, reportedly disrupting military drone operations and communications.
Ukrainian officials said the measures had interfered with drone missions, with connectivity reportedly being cut when terminals traveled at speeds exceeding 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour).
“The latest reports that Starlink slowed down its services in Ukraine are deeply concerning and inconsistent with the company’s previous sharing of these services,” spokesperson Thomas Regnier said during the midday briefing.
“SpaceX must urgently restore full services for Ukraine because Ukraine needs this critical information to keep soldiers connected, to protect its citizens, but also to pilot the drones needed to defend its territory,” he added.
Regnier noted that the conflict in Ukraine had highlighted the growing role of space-based technology in European security, emphasizing the need for the bloc to develop and strengthen its own capabilities.
Reports indicate that SpaceX introduced restrictions affecting certain Starlink services in Ukraine on Oct. 14, reportedly disrupting military drone operations and communications.
Ukrainian officials said the measures had interfered with drone missions, with connectivity reportedly being cut when terminals traveled at speeds exceeding 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour).
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