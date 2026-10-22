Patwari Alleges US Pressure On PM Modi, Cites Epstein Files Concern

Patwari alleges US pressure on PM Modi over Epstein files

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Thursday alleged that the United States was "putting pressure" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept its demands, claiming that concerns previously raised by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Epstein files were now proving to be true. Patwari added that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were not seeking to criticise the Prime Minister or Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, but were raising concerns to protect the country's interests and make people aware of the issue.

“America is putting pressure on the Prime Minister of our country and this is being repeatedly established. It is not the first time this has happened. The country witnessed Trump's conduct during the conflict with Pakistan. Subsequently, it also saw his behaviour during discussions on the US trade deal. The concerns Rahul Gandhi had earlier raised regarding the Epstein files are now proving to be true,” Patwari said.

He further said,“The way the United States is trying to pressure the Prime Minister of India and make him agree to its demands is a matter of concern for the country. Our intention is not to praise or criticise the Prime Minister or Hardeep Singh Puri for their actions. Rather, our objective is to express our concerns in order to protect the country's interests, make people aware and convey this message to the nation. This is the intention of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and the people of the country.”

The MP Congress chief also referred to the recent visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the release of material related to the Epstein files, questioning the message being conveyed through such developments.“Now Rubio has visited, and once again, the Epstein files have been leaked in this manner. What is this? What message does it convey? The message is that the United States is putting pressure on the Prime Minister and the government of India and making them accept its demands. This, in a way, undermines the interests of the country's citizens. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are expressing their concern over this," Patwari alleged.

Notably, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised questions over the alleged meeting and a purported photograph of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Jeffrey Epstein and demanded answers from the Central government. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote,“Rubio goes to Mumbai. The US DOJ releases a picture of Epstein and Puri. Dear BJP and RSS workers, which anti-national traitor do you think they're blackmailing?”

'Corruption a cancer in MP'

Separately, MP Congress president Patwari also criticised alleged corruption in the state following concerns raised by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Department of Urban Development and Housing, Sanjay Dubey over purchases made by officials. Patwari described corruption as a“cancer” spreading through the state's roots, alleging that ministers, employees and officials were repeatedly coming under the scanner over corruption-related issues.“Corruption has spread through the roots of Madhya Pradesh like cancer. We have been saying this repeatedly. Ministers, employees and officials are repeatedly coming under the scanner for corruption. What kind of message does this send? The Additional Chief Secretary brought this issue to the attention of the state, stating that bulbs costing Rs 5 were being purchased for as much as Rs 30,000. This is the height of corruption, and he has acknowledged it,” the Congress leader said.

He thanked ACS Dubey for highlighting the issue and urged him to take action, saying that officials should ensure accountability and address irregularities within the department.“I thank him and commend him for bringing this to light. Nonetheless, I urge him to take action, as he himself is part of the department. The minister has seemingly put on the cloak of corruption, so officials must do their job. The Additional Chief Secretary has exposed how the state is being run.” (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)