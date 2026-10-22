India A Beacon Of Hope Amid Global Uncertainty: Polish PM Donald Tusk

India a 'Beacon of Hope', Says Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday described India as a "beacon of hope" amid global uncertainty and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in international affairs, expressing confidence that India and Poland would further strengthen their Strategic Partnership. Addressing a joint press statement with PM Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi following high-level bilateral talks, Tusk said Poland valued India's global role at a time of political uncertainty and instability. "We value and appreciate the global role that you, the Prime Minister, play in the global context. This is a sign of hope in times of destabilisation, political uncertainty, and instability. Somebody such as you, Prime Minister, of such a powerful country such as India is a beacon of hope for all of us," Tusk said.

He also highlighted the common ground between the two countries, saying their relationship was based on trust, shared values and ideas such as non-violence. "Our discussions are very successful, not only because Poland and India are countries that share a lot, but we are divided by nothing, maybe by geographic distance, and the synergies between Poland and India are quite simple. We have no conflicts of interest and historical issues that divide us. We are building our friendship based on trust, shared values, and ideas such as the idea of nonviolence," he said.

Expressing his personal regard for PM Modi, Tusk added, "I am truly very proud that I can call myself your friend, Prime Minister."

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The Polish Prime Minister said the two countries had held important discussions on strengthening their Strategic Partnership, established during PM Modi's visit to Warsaw in August 2024, and had identified priorities for future cooperation. "We have just completed a very important and fruitful discussion with PM Modi concerning how Poland and India can develop and strengthen their strategic partnership. The decision to establish that partnership was made together during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Warsaw back in August 2024. Today, with the Prime Minister, we summarised its very first results, and we emphasised the definition of the priorities for the years to come in terms of cooperation," Tusk said.

Economic and Technological Cooperation

Highlighting the economic foundation of bilateral relations, Tusk said his delegation included representatives of Polish companies and partnerships, describing it as the largest visit of its kind in the history of India-Poland relations. "The foundation of the strategic Polish-Indian partnership is the economy and our economic relations. This is why our meetings will be accompanied by the meetings of the representatives of both Polish and Indian companies. My delegation includes representatives of Polish companies and Polish partnerships. This is the largest visit of this type in the history of our relations," he said.

Tusk said both countries had ambitious plans spanning traditional industries such as mining, coal gasification, shipyards and shipbuilding, as well as space, digitalisation, satellites and advanced defence systems. "Our drones have been very useful recently. I am convinced that our cooperation in both areas of satellites and drones has helped countries in times of political tensions and crisis, and I'm very proud of that," he added.

Cooperation in International Forums

Tusk also expressed confidence that India and Poland would support each other in international forums, including the G20, for the benefit of both countries and the wider world.

The Polish Prime Minister is on an official visit to India from October 21 to 23 at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit seeks to build on the Strategic Partnership established in 2024 and expand cooperation across economic, technological and strategic sectors. (ANI)

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