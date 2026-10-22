How To Clean Leather Jacket At Home: Step-By-Step Guide To Keep It Looking New

Winter is just around the corner. People are already pulling out their warm clothes from the cupboards. Many of us love wearing leather jackets during the chilly season. They keep you warm and make you look super stylish. But regular use brings dust and dirt. Most people think dry cleaning is the only option. You can actually clean your leather jacket right at home very easily. We will tell you exactly how to do it.

Can you wash a leather jacket?

No, you absolutely cannot soak a leather jacket in water. You should never put it in a washing machine like regular clothes. Machine washing strips away the natural oils from the leather. Your jacket will become hard, dull, and completely ruined.

Step 1 - Do a quick water test

You must first check if your leather jacket can handle water. You just need to drop two or three drops of water on the back of the jacket. You can safely use water if the drops stay on the surface. You just take a clean microfiber cloth, make it slightly damp, and wipe the jacket gently. You must not soak the cloth completely. You should also avoid rubbing the leather too hard.

You must stop immediately if the leather absorbs the water. You cannot use water on this type of jacket. You will need a special leather cleaner for this. You can easily find good leather cleaners in the market. You should use only these cleaners for such jackets.

Step 2 - How to dry the leather jacket?

You need to dry the leather jacket properly after cleaning it. Many people make the mistake of leaving the jacket in direct sunlight. Sunlight damages the leather very badly. The extreme heat makes the material hard and causes cracks. You should never dry your leather jacket in the sun. You must also avoid using a hair dryer. The hot air will ruin the jacket. You can simply hang the jacket in a room and switch on the ceiling fan to dry it safely.

Step 3 - How to keep the leather shiny

You need to maintain the shine of your leather jacket after cleaning it. A shiny jacket always looks brand new. You can use a good leather conditioner for this step. You can apply a small amount of leather conditioner once the jacket dries completely, especially if you cleaned it with a damp cloth. You might not even need a conditioner if you used a commercial leather cleaner.

You can easily clean your leather jacket and keep it shining for years by following these three simple steps.