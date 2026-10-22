Ram Temple Land Deal: Jairam Ramesh Alleges Scam, Questions BJP, RSS

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday raised questions over alleged irregularities in land deals linked to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He accused the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) of failing to ensure accountability over donations collected for the temple's construction.

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that despite repeated questions raised by the Opposition regarding the land deals and donations, no investigation findings had been made public and no action had been taken against those accused of wrongdoing.

Specifics of the Alleged Land Scam

"Isn't it true that on March 18, 2021, at 7:10 PM, Tiwari-Ansari bought land from Kusum Pathak for ₹2 crore, and at 7:15 PM, the same land was acquired by the Trust through Champat Rai for ₹18.5 crore? How was an 825% loot allowed to happen in just 5 minutes!" Ramesh wrote in the post.

The Congress leader also questioned the alleged presence of the same witnesses during both registrations, identifying them as then-BJP mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and trustee Anil Mishra.

He further sought the release of the investigation report from 2021 and questioned when the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the land deals would be made public. "Isn't it true that the 2021 investigation report has still not been made public even after 5 years? When will the results of the SIT probe into the land deals come out?" he asked.

Ramesh Questions PM Modi's Silence

Ramesh also raised questions over the handling of donations collected from devotees across the country for the construction of the Ram Temple, alleging that the funds had been misappropriated. He accused those in power of failing to act on allegations against individuals associated with the BJP, RSS and VHP.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader questioned why no action had been taken over the alleged irregularities. "Our direct question to the Prime Minister is: Under your very nose, this theft of donations and offerings continued-why did you become a partner in the sin by giving it your silent consent?" he wrote.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)