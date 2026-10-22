J&K Shocker: Burning Truck Drives Through Narrow Lane As Live Wires Hang Overhead In Rajouri WATCH Viral Video

In a spine gripping picture that seems straight out of a disaster waiting to happen, a fire-struck vehicle was filmed driving down a tight road with live wires dangling directly above it. The horrifying incident happened in Jammu and Kashmir. Panic seized the people of Lower Jawahar Nagar neighbourhood of Rajouri town soon after a truck carrying dried grass caught fire. Besides the fire growing swiftly over the heap of dry grass, the bundle of live wires hanging over the path was a serious concern for passersby.

The truck driver was reportedly oblivious of the calamity in the back of the vehicle and continued to drive despite the horrific fire. As shown in the clip, the vehicle was crossing a jam-packed area in Thuddi when the fire even brushed over the wires overhead at one point.

According to reports, the fire started when the dry grass came into touch with the live wires and started to burn. In spite of the dangers, the driver was able to steer the truck away from the homes, averting a serious fire.

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Burning Truck Sparks Panic in Rajouri; Major Disaster Averted

A major disaster was narrowly averted in the town of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. A truck loaded with dry grass suddenly caught fire in the Thudi area of ​​Lower Jawahar Nagar. Alarmingly, the truck continued to move through the narrow streets while ablaze, causing widespread panic in the locality.

According to reports, the truck, carrying a load of dry grass, was passing through the Thudi area when the grass came into contact with overhead power lines. This triggered sparks, which set the grass on fire.

The fire intensified rapidly, and the dry grass on the truck began to burn fiercely. The movement of the burning vehicle through a residential area created a serious risk of the fire spreading to nearby homes.

However, the truck driver acted with presence of mind, maneuvering the vehicle out of the narrow streets and away from the houses. Thanks to his quick thinking, a major fire catastrophe was prevented.

At present, there are no reports of any casualties resulting from this incident.

- Amit Bhardwaj (@AmmyBhardwaj) October 22, 2026

Similar Incident Reported

Two men were electrocuted to death in a different Madhya Pradesh incident when a live wire fell on the tractor-trolley they were riding in. A Durga statue was also being transported on the tractor-trolley for immersion following the Navratri celebration.

Six more people were hurt in the event, which occurred on Thursday, October 20, just after midnight in the Jabalpur region of MP.

More than fifty persons were carrying the idol in a procession from Civil Line Path for immersion in Narili Pond when the tragedy happened at 12:04 AM in the Majhauli police station area, some thirty km from the district headquarters, the police informed PTI.