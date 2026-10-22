Former, Current Pentagon Officials Prepare to Challenge Hegseth in Congress
(MENAFN) Current and former Pentagon officials are reportedly preparing to disclose damaging information about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Congress if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections.
Democratic lawmakers have already started reaching out to potential whistleblowers as they consider launching an investigation into Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon, according to reports.
If Democrats regain control of the chamber, they could issue subpoenas to members of Hegseth’s inner circle and reopen scrutiny of previous controversies, including “Signalgate.” The incident involved the accidental disclosure of US military plans to a journalist through the Signal messaging application.
“There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to very quietly go to the chair of the armed (services) committee and are going to spill their guts, provide them with everything they can and leak everything they can,” one well-connected source told the newspaper.
“It’ll be horrendous. It’ll be consistent embarrassment,” the source added.
A former senior administration official also alleged that Hegseth’s behavior had strained ties with people who previously supported him.
“Through his arrogance, he’s made many former allies willing to work with Democrats to hold his feet to the fire for all the damage he’s done to our military,” said the official.
Democratic lawmakers have already started reaching out to potential whistleblowers as they consider launching an investigation into Hegseth’s leadership at the Pentagon, according to reports.
If Democrats regain control of the chamber, they could issue subpoenas to members of Hegseth’s inner circle and reopen scrutiny of previous controversies, including “Signalgate.” The incident involved the accidental disclosure of US military plans to a journalist through the Signal messaging application.
“There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to very quietly go to the chair of the armed (services) committee and are going to spill their guts, provide them with everything they can and leak everything they can,” one well-connected source told the newspaper.
“It’ll be horrendous. It’ll be consistent embarrassment,” the source added.
A former senior administration official also alleged that Hegseth’s behavior had strained ties with people who previously supported him.
“Through his arrogance, he’s made many former allies willing to work with Democrats to hold his feet to the fire for all the damage he’s done to our military,” said the official.
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