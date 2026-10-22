Emmy Award-Winning Filmmaker Karina Michel's Woman Incarcerated: Strands Of Hope Gains Festival Recognition And Eyes Los Angeles Theatrical Run

MENAFN - GetNews) The powerful new documentary explores second chances, resilience, and the transformative impact of a braiding program for incarcerated women in Florida. A special director's cut screening and filmmaker Q&A is scheduled for November 13 at Polk State College.

FLORIDA - October 22, 2026 - Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and director Karina Michel is gaining recognition on the international film festival circuit with her latest documentary, Woman Incarcerated: Strands of Hope, an intimate and compelling exploration of rehabilitation, empowerment, and the power of second chances.

The documentary has already earned a win at the International Documentaries Without Borders Film Festival marking a promising start for a film that Michel hopes will spark conversations far beyond the screen.

The production is also exploring opportunities for a Los Angeles theatrical run, as the filmmakers consider the documentary's next steps toward broader industry recognition and distribution.

A Story of Hope Beyond Incarceration

Woman Incarcerated: Strands of Hope follows an innovative braiding and entrepreneurship program created by Alisha Hinton for women incarcerated in a Florida jail.

Through intimate interviews and observational storytelling, Michel captures the experiences of women learning practical skills while rediscovering confidence, self-worth, and a renewed sense of possibility.

At its heart, the documentary challenges audiences to look beyond the label of incarceration and recognize the potential for transformation when women are given meaningful opportunities to rebuild their lives.

"These women are so much more than the circumstances that brought them here," says Michel. "I wanted to tell a story about possibility, dignity, and what can happen when someone is given the tools and encouragement to imagine a different future."

Special Director's Cut Screening - November 13

A special screening of the director's cut of Woman Incarcerated: Strands of Hope will take place at Polk State College on November 13, 2026, followed by a Q&A featuring director Karina Michel and Alisha Hinton.

The event will offer audiences an opportunity to hear firsthand about the creation of the film, the inspiration behind the braiding program, and the real-world impact of initiatives that help incarcerated women prepare for life after release.

The screening is expected to bring together the community and those interested in documentary filmmaking and criminal justice reform.

Michel previously earned a 2024 Emmy Award for her documentary Heart of Florida: PD, which explored the human side of law enforcement.

With Woman Incarcerated: Strands of Hope, she continues her commitment to telling authentic, socially relevant stories that illuminate lives and perspectives often overlooked.

While Heart of Florida: PD marked a significant milestone in her filmmaking career, Michel hopes her latest documentary will reach an even broader national and international audience.

"Winning an Emmy for Heart of Florida: PD was an incredible honor," Michel says. "With Woman Incarcerated, my hope is to take that momentum even further, not simply through awards or recognition, but by creating a film that encourages meaningful conversations and reaches people who can help make a difference."

About Karina Michel

Karina Michel is a British-American, Emmy Award-winning storyteller. Through her production company, Tallulah Films, she creates documentary, narrative, and branded content with an emphasis on authentic storytelling, human connection, and social impact.

Her work includes the Emmy Award-winning Heart of Florida: PD, Woman Incarcerated: Strands of Hope, and the psychological thriller short Last Call.

Media & Screening Inquiries

Tallulah Films Karina Michel - Director & Producer

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Private screening links, interviews, and additional press materials are available upon request.