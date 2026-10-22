On The Bun Celebrates Ribbon Cutting And Grand Opening In Downtown Lowell

MENAFN - GetNews) Restaurant brings classic American favorites and 1950s-inspired diner charm to 120 Merrimack Street

LOWELL, Mass. - October 22, 2026 - On the Bun celebrated its formal grand opening on September 29 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Lowell Mayor Erik R. Gitschier and representatives of the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce. Located at 120 Merrimack Street in downtown Lowell, the restaurant brings a taste of classic American cuisine to the city's diverse dining scene.

Established by owners Hector Rodriguez, alongside his wife, Mila Hernandez with a vision of offering classic American fare in a fun, welcoming and affordable setting, On the Bun draws inspiration from the burger joints and diners of the 1950s. The restaurant pairs nostalgic appeal with a modern approach to food and atmosphere, creating a casual gathering place for downtown residents, workers and visitors.

“We're very excited about bringing On the Bun to Downtown Lowell. Our goal is to create a fun, nostalgic space that feels authentic while serving a focused menu built around sliders, fries, shakes, and local draft beer,”states owner Hector Rodrigues.

The menu centers on smash-burger sliders, hand-cut fries and classic milkshakes, complemented by specialty items and local draft beer. Slider selections range from the Classic to the Bacon and Blue Cheese, Spicy Jalapeno and The Lowellian. Vegetarian offerings are also available.

The September 29 celebration marked the restaurant's formal introduction to the community, bringing city and business representatives together to welcome On the Bun to downtown Lowell.

For more information, visit onthebunlowell, follow On the Bun on Facebook at facebook/onthebunlowell or call 978-654-6322.

About On the Bun

On the Bun is a classic American restaurant located at 120 Merrimack Street in downtown Lowell, Massachusetts. Inspired by the burger stands and diners of the 1950s, the restaurant serves smash-burger sliders, fries, milkshakes and local draft beer in a fun, welcoming setting that combines retro character with a modern approach.