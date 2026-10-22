Robert Devine Draws On 50 Years Of Oil Industry Experience To Challenge Perceptions Of Petroleum Dependence In His Book

MENAFN - GetNews)"So You Think You Can Live Without Oil by E"Robert Devine, a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and petroleum industry professional with over 50 years of experience, explores society's reliance on petroleum in his book, *So You Think You Can Live Without Oil: How Dependent Are You on Petroleum?* The book examines petroleum's everyday uses, electric vehicles, environmental considerations, and government energy regulations.

NEW YORK, N.Y. - October 22, 2026 - How much of everyday life would change if petroleum were no longer available? That question lies at the heart of So You Think You Can Live Without Oil: How Dependent Are You on Petroleum?, a book by Robert Devine, a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran and petroleum industry professional with more than 50 years of experience. Drawing on decades spent working in oil fields, refinery supply, and crude oil marketing, Devine invites readers to look beyond gasoline and reconsider how deeply petroleum is woven into modern life.

The book explores the many uses of petroleum outside the transportation sector and asks readers to consider the scale of global dependence on oil and petroleum-derived products. For consumers who primarily associate oil with filling a vehicle's gas tank, Devine presents a broader starting point: petroleum is linked to an extensive range of industrial activities and everyday goods. Understanding that wider role, the book suggests, is essential to having informed conversations about energy choices and the future of petroleum use.

Devine approaches these questions from the perspective of someone who has spent most of his working life in the industry. After leaving the U.S. Air Force in 1974, he began working in California's oil fields. Over the following decades, he held numerous positions, including manager of refinery supply for ARCO in the early 1980s. For the past 34 years, he has operated his own sole proprietorship marketing crude oil for independent producers.

That career provides the context for a book aimed at making petroleum's less visible roles part of the public conversation. In his biography, Devine recalls the beginning of his civilian career: "I went to work in the oil fields of California." What began as a job in the oil fields developed into more than five decades of involvement in the petroleum business, giving him a practical perspective on how the industry operates.

In addition to everyday uses of oil, So You Think You Can Live Without Oil examines environmental questions that often arise in discussions about energy. The book considers the composition of Earth's atmosphere and addresses the environmental impact of electric vehicles. Rather than treating the shift from conventional vehicles to electric models as a simple question, Devine encourages readers to think about the wider issues involved in assessing transportation technologies and their effects.

Government regulation is another focus. Devine examines the potential consequences for industries and private individuals when regulations are implemented without what he regards as adequate study. His discussion raises questions about how policymakers evaluate effects on businesses, consumers, and the people affected by changing requirements. These are subjects on which views can differ, and the book offers Devine's industry-informed perspective as a contribution to that debate.

Taken together, the book's topics extend beyond a single argument about oil. They invite readers to explore the relationship between resources, technology, industry, environmental considerations, and public policy.

Readers interested in energy, electric vehicles, environmental issues, and regulation will find questions worth exploring. Devine's background may also interest readers looking for firsthand insights from a professional who has worked across multiple parts of the petroleum sector, from refinery supply to independent crude oil marketing.

About the Book

So You Think You Can Live Without Oil: How Dependent Are You on Petroleum? examines the often-overlooked applications of petroleum and the extent of society's reliance on this resource. Drawing on his extensive professional experience, Robert Devine explores petroleum's role beyond motor fuels while addressing environmental considerations, electric vehicles, atmospheric composition, and government regulations affecting industries and individuals. The book encourages readers to reconsider assumptions about petroleum dependence and examine the complexities surrounding energy choices and public policy.

Readers can discover So You Think You Can Live Without Oil: How Dependent Are You on Petroleum? by Robert Devine on Amazon. Those interested in understanding the practical and policy questions surrounding petroleum are encouraged to explore the book and consider how the issues it raises intersect with their own lives.

About the Author

Robert Devine is a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, author, and petroleum industry professional with more than 50 years of experience. After leaving the Air Force in 1974, he began his career in California's oil fields and subsequently held numerous positions throughout the industry, including manager of refinery supply for ARCO in the early 1980s. For the past 34 years, he has operated his own sole proprietorship, specializing in crude oil marketing for independent producers. Drawing on his extensive industry background, Devine authored So You Think You Can Live Without Oil: How Dependent Are You on Petroleum? to explore petroleum's widespread applications and the environmental and regulatory questions surrounding modern energy decisions.