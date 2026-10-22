Jordan Condemns Houthi Attack On Saudi Arabia's King Fahd International Airport

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- Jordan on Thursday strongly condemned the Houthi militia's attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, which killed two people and injured others.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs denounced the attack on the airport and other attacks targeting civilians and civilian and economic facilities in Saudi Arabia, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and a blatant assault of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, security and stability, as well as the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its security, stability, national resources, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

It also extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the two victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

//Petra// WH