Ministry Floats Tender For Up To 120,000 Tons Of Barley

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has issued a tender to purchase either 100,000 or 120,000 tonnes of barley.

The ministry invited interested bidders to visit its Tenders Department to obtain the tender documents, including the terms and specifications, for a non-refundable fee of JD650. The deadline for submitting bids is 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Bidders are required to submit a copy of a valid vocational license and a certified copy of their commercial registration, certified no more than 30 days before the bid-opening date.

//Petra// WH