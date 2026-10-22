Hand In Hand Association Showcases Plan Bee Project At EU Event

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- Hand in Hand for Economic Empowerment and Entrepreneurship presented its "Plan Bee" project at an event organized by the Interreg NEXT MED program in cooperation with the European Union Delegation to Jordan, highlighting the role of beekeeping in local economic development and biodiversity conservation.

According to a statement issued by the foundation on Thursday, Nawal Hassan, the project's director in Jordan and the association's founder, participated in a session titled "Listening to Experiences" during an event called "Cooperation for a More Resilient Mediterranean: Let's Unite to Make a Difference." The event was attended by European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, along with representatives of the program and Jordanian organizations implementing its projects.

Hassan said Plan Bee goes beyond honey production by supporting the development of the beekeeping sector as a source of economic activity. She explained that the project links environmental protection with job creation and sustainable income opportunities, particularly in rural communities.

She said the project aims to support more resilient communities, protect biodiversity and create sustainable economic opportunities, noting the role bees play in maintaining green cover and biodiversity.

Hassan added that the association supports beekeepers and rural producers by improving productivity, developing existing businesses and creating opportunities for projects linked to the sector, helping them maintain and grow their activities.

She stressed that sustainable development requires listening to local communities, understanding their needs and aspirations, identifying available resources and capabilities, and working to turn them into sustainable economic opportunities.

Hassan also noted that the Mediterranean region's economic challenges do not necessarily reflect a shortage of resources. The region has valuable natural and human resources of strategic importance, she said, adding that conflicts and competition over these resources reflect their economic and strategic value.

Funded by the European Union through the Interreg NEXT MED program, Plan Bee seeks to strengthen local beekeeping networks. The project involves seven organizations from six Mediterranean countries: Cyprus, Egypt, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon and Palestine.

Its objectives include supporting local economic growth through the development of beekeeping, promoting environmentally friendly practices, supporting beekeepers and entrepreneurs, and linking the sector with opportunities in innovation, tourism and new markets. The project aims to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

//Petra// WH