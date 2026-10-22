ACI Holds Workshop On Made In Jordan Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 22 (Petra) -- The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) held a workshop to discuss the "Made in Jordan" program and its role in promoting high-quality Jordanian products in local and international markets.

According to a statement issued by the chamber on Thursday, the workshop was attended by Chamber Director General Nael Husami and featured Colombian expert Leon Trujillo.

The event was supported by IPSD project, funded by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), and brought together representatives of industrial companies from various sectors and members of the program's higher steering committee.

The workshop reviewed the program, which the chamber launched in cooperation with several ministries and institutions concerned with the industrial sector. It aims to establish a distinctive brand for Jordanian products, strengthen confidence in their quality in the domestic market and improve their competitiveness abroad.

Participants also discussed ways to coordinate efforts between the chamber, ministries and relevant institutions to advance the program.

Trujillo presented the program's work plan and progress, comparing it with similar initiatives internationally. He also outlined its strengths and weaknesses, as well as the opportunities and challenges facing the program and Jordanian industry in local and global markets.

The program seeks to support industrial development and the national economy, increase the industrial sector's contribution to GDP and create job opportunities for Jordanians.

Trujillo specializes in country and sector branding, industrial competitiveness, intellectual property, regional marketing and sustainable value chains. He previously worked in Jordan on developing a branding strategy for the country's olive oil sector.

//Petra// WH