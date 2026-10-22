Somalia Faces Risk of Widespread Flood Displacement Amid Heavy Rains
(MENAFN) Nearly 874,000 people in Somalia could be forced from their homes over the next three months as intense rainfall and rising river levels threaten vulnerable communities already struggling with drought and repeated displacement, the UN migration agency warned Wednesday.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said forecasts prepared jointly with the Danish Refugee Council indicate that 874,319 people could be displaced between October and December, with flooding expected to account for 92% of those affected.
“We are looking at the possibility of hundreds of thousands of people losing their homes in just a matter of weeks,” said Manuel Marques Pereira, IOM Somalia chief of mission.
The alert comes as the country enters its rainy season, with forecasts pointing to above-average precipitation amid strengthening El Niño conditions.
The IOM reported that it has obtained just 14.4% of the $16.62 million needed to prepare for and respond to potential floods. The planned funding is intended to provide assistance to more than 517,000 people.
The cities of Beletweyne and Gaalkacyo are among the areas facing the “greatest threat,” with nearly 229,000 people in Beletweyne and approximately 82,000 in Gaalkacyo potentially at risk of displacement.
According to the agency, heavy rainfall and swelling rivers are already putting communities in danger. Further flooding could also ruin agricultural crops, pollute water supplies and limit access to essential healthcare services.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said forecasts prepared jointly with the Danish Refugee Council indicate that 874,319 people could be displaced between October and December, with flooding expected to account for 92% of those affected.
“We are looking at the possibility of hundreds of thousands of people losing their homes in just a matter of weeks,” said Manuel Marques Pereira, IOM Somalia chief of mission.
The alert comes as the country enters its rainy season, with forecasts pointing to above-average precipitation amid strengthening El Niño conditions.
The IOM reported that it has obtained just 14.4% of the $16.62 million needed to prepare for and respond to potential floods. The planned funding is intended to provide assistance to more than 517,000 people.
The cities of Beletweyne and Gaalkacyo are among the areas facing the “greatest threat,” with nearly 229,000 people in Beletweyne and approximately 82,000 in Gaalkacyo potentially at risk of displacement.
According to the agency, heavy rainfall and swelling rivers are already putting communities in danger. Further flooding could also ruin agricultural crops, pollute water supplies and limit access to essential healthcare services.
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