LPG Prices Soar As Winter Approaches In Pakistan
The move aims to prevent price hikes and hoarding during winter. However, there are concerns that the price of an LPG cylinder could exceed Rs10,000 under the new system.
Also Read: Gandapur picked for central negotiations as PTI rejects emergency, governor's rule
LPG importers have called for a review of the existing pricing formula, proposing that rates be set weekly or daily instead of monthly.
Meanwhile, LPG prices in the northern areas have reached Rs750 per kilogram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment