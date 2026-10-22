LPG Prices Soar As Winter Approaches In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The government is considering introducing a daily pricing system for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) instead of setting prices monthly, amid rising LPG prices in Pakistan.

The move aims to prevent price hikes and hoarding during winter. However, there are concerns that the price of an LPG cylinder could exceed Rs10,000 under the new system.

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LPG importers have called for a review of the existing pricing formula, proposing that rates be set weekly or daily instead of monthly.

Meanwhile, LPG prices in the northern areas have reached Rs750 per kilogram.