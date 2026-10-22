Ukraine's Air Defenses Down Over 180 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this on Telegra.

“According to preliminary data, as of 9:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 181 enemy UAVs, including 87 jet-powered Shahed drones, as well as Gerbera and other types of drones. Ten attack UAVs remain in the air, combat operations are ongoing,” the statement said.

According to the report, impacts by enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 32 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at eight locations.

The press service noted that during the attack, the enemy used Iskander-M, S-400, Zircon and Oniks missiles, launched from areas in Russia's Kursk, Bryansk and Rostov regions, as well as 210 attack UAVs, including Shahed drones (110 of them jet-powered), Gerbera and Italmas drones, and Parodiya decoy drones. The UAVs were launched from Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea.

Kyiv was the main target of the attack.

Russian mass attack damages industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and homes in Vinnytsia region

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and 22 injured, including four children, in the Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv. Fires and damage were reported in six districts of the capital.