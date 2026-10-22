EU Strategy To End War Based On 'Peace Through Strength' Formula Kubilius

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Our peace strategy, as I understand it, is really an implementation of the formula 'peace through strength'. And strength should be on Ukrainian side in order to achieve a just peace,” Kubilius said.

He added that this strength could largely be provided through European support, as Ukrainians have already mobilized all their domestic resources. Ukraine now needs all possible additional strength and support from its partners.

“The European Union here is most important supporter. That's what I considers real peace plan,” the European Commissioner stressed.

At the same time, he believes that U.S. partners should not be forgotten. Ultimately, the U.S. President also believes that peace can be achieved through strength, although he probably sees it differently from the Ukrainians.

“Trump is also speaking about 'peace through strength' formula, but he may understand it in a different way really,” Kubilius noted.

He is convinced that sanctions against the aggressor country should continue. Such sanctions are being imposed not only by European partners but also by Ukraine itself.

“Russia needs to feel what this war means. And Russia should not have possibilities to have any profits from selling oil or gas products. That is what we are trying to achieve with our legal sanctions. Ukrainians are making their sanctions,” Kubilius said, describing strikes deep inside Russian territory against oil refining facilities as the most effective sanctions against Russia's energy sector.

Trilateral talks could be held in early November following Witkoff–Putin meeting, Zelensky says

As reported by Ukrinform, Andrius Kubilius recently called for the development of an independent European peace strategy for Ukraine, saying that it was no longer possible to rely on the U.S. administration to establish peace in Ukraine.