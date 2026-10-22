Drones Attack Military Plant In Moscow Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Moscow Times reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The drone attack was reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. According to him, 630 drones had been heading toward Moscow since the evening, 163 of which were shot down during the attack on the city.

Two people were injured in the attack in the area of the village of Voronovo.

According to Astra, drones attacked the 75 Arsenal military plant in the city of Serpukhov. Footage recorded by eyewitnesses showed an explosion and fire at the facility following the drone strikes.

Residents of Serpukhov also reported in local chat groups that at least three missiles had hit the city.

The 75 Arsenal plant is subordinate to Russia's Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU). It manufactures weapons and ammunition and repairs military equipment and armaments, including artillery systems and air defense systems.

Drones strikepumping station in Russia's Tambov region, media report

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and 24 injured, including four children, in Russia's ballistic attack on Kyiv overnight on October 22. Fires and damage were reported in six districts of the capital.

Photo: Exilenova+