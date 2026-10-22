Russian Forces Preparing To Resume Mechanized Attacks In Southern Ukraine After Months-Long Pause Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Operation Task Force South, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“According to our information, after a months-long pause, the Russians are now preparing to use armored vehicles again in southern Ukraine. Russian forces have completed preparations for mechanized attacks during the autumn period and are moving equipment into areas from which they plan to launch offensive operations,” she said.

Shevchenko noted that the Huliaipole sector is currently the hottest area in the operational zone of the Operation Task Force South, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces are facing one of the largest groupings of Russian invaders, comprising forces from several Russian combined-arms armies.

“On average, 10 to 20 combat engagements are recorded in this sector every day. The enemy is attempting to advance toward the settlements of Rybne, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Kosivtseve, Ternuvate, Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Charivne, Zaliznychne, Omelnyk, Novoselivka and Yehorivka,” the Deputy Spokesperson said.

According to her, Russian forces have abandoned offensive operations along a broad front and are employing infiltration tactics. In addition, the enemy periodically attempts to conduct assaults with small groups supported by light motor vehicles, including motorcycles and quad bikes.

“This type of transport is maneuverable and fast,” Shevchenko added.

At the same time, she assured that the Russians should not expect to advance unimpeded.

“Our units control the enemy's logistical routes and systematically detect and strike its equipment and personnel while they are still moving into position,” the Deputy Spokesperson emphasized.

Shevchenko also provided figures on Russian military losses in the operational zone of the Operation Task Force South.

“In terms of figures, since the beginning of October alone, units of the Operation Task Force South have eliminated more than 3,000 occupiers and 1,300 pieces of weapons and military equipment. Thus, the enemy is suffering significant losses in the operational zone of the Operation Task Force South,” she concluded.

update: 187 clashes on front line over past day, Pokrovsk sector remains hottes

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 21, Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 11 times in the Huliaipole sector. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Rizdvianka, Dolynka, Hirke and Yehorivka.

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