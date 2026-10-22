Ukrainian Forces Advance 15 Km Behind Russian Lines Through Underground Routes On Kupiansk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Khartiia Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine published on Facebook details of the Veles underground counteroffensive operation conducted in the Kharkiv region.

“The grouping under the command of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine's Khartiia Corps combined an underground offensive with operations on the surface and drone strikes. This deprived the invaders of the opportunity to get into the rear of Kupiansk,” the Khartiia Corps said.

As the military reported, more than 30 invaders were taken prisoner as a result of the operation. The enemy suffered more than 100 casualties.

“We observed how the enemy operated underground. And we studied how they did it. The Russians intended to use gas pipelines to infiltrate the rear of our forces. So, we went underground ourselves. We anticipated the enemy's actions and mastered the tactics of conducting combat operations underground,” Khartiia Corps Commander Brigadier General Ihor Obolenskyi explained.

According to him, troops were trained to operate in confined spaces for the operation, an underground route was prepared, and in-house technological solutions were used for communications, navigation and life support. Underground and surface operations were coordinated with drone strikes, including through a joint coordination center with the Achilles Brigade.

The operation involved the 13th National Guard Brigade Khartiia, the 23rd Separate Assault Regiment R.U.G. of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard's Khartiia Corps, the Lava Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard's Khartiia Corps, units of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, including the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, the 429th Separate Achilles Unmanned Systems Brigade, and other Defense Forces units.

Military shows how engineering drones install defensive barriers on frontline

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 27, Russian troops were evacuating civilians from the Kupiansk community in the Kharkiv region through a gas pipeline, apparently using children and elderly people as cover for the withdrawal of their forces.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine