Russian Forces Spreading False Claims Of Capturing Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Meanwhile, Vozdvyzhivka, Mala Tokmachka and Omelnyk remain under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Russian positions are about 23 kilometers from Zaporizhzhia, not five kilometers as claimed by the Russian military command.

Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Operation Task Force South, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Russian claims of significant advances in the Zaporizhzhia region have practically become a meme. The enemy regularly reports to their senior military command that they have supposedly captured settlements and achieved battlefield successes, but the actual situation is entirely different,” she said.

According to Shevchenko, late last week, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told the Russian leadership that Russian troops were allegedly just five kilometers from Zaporizhzhia and were already striking Ukrainian Defense Forces positions within the city itself. These claims, however, are false: according to the Ukrainian side, Russian forces remain 23 kilometers from the regional capital.

“Similarly, the Russians regularly claim to have captured Vozdvyzhivka and Mala Tokmachka. But Vozdvyzhivka remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, including units of the Operation Task Force South. Mala Tokmachka is also still held by our defenders,” the Deputy Spokesperson emphasized.

She described the situation in Vozdvyzhivka as particularly telling, noting that Russian forces have been trying to capture the settlement for more than six months. According to available information, during that time, command of Russian assault units has changed, as have the units directly conducting assault operations in this sector. Despite these changes, the enemy has still failed to achieve their objective.

“So, their only way out is to submit false reports,” Shevchenko explained.

Russian forces preparing to resume mechanized attacks in southern Ukraine after months-long pause –

She also said that on October 20, Russian propaganda media reported the alleged capture of Omelnyk in the Orikhiv sector. According to the Ukrainian side, a two-person Russian infiltration group did enter the settlement and staged a conspicuous flag display.

“Our unmanned systems successfully eliminated the enemy along with their tricolor flag. Therefore, reports that Omelnyk has been captured are also false. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have full control of the settlement,” she stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, claims that Russian troops could directly enter Zaporizhzhia in the winter of 2026 are unfounded.

Photo: Anastasiia Shevchenko, Deputy Spokesperson for the Operation Task Force South