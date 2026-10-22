Finnish PM Orpo Arrives In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Finnish government said this in a press release, Ukrinform reports.

In the Ukrainian capital, Orpo will meet with representatives of Ukraine's political leadership. The main purpose of the visit is to show Finland's strong support for Ukraine as the war of aggression continues and the country prepares for the winter.

"Prime Minister Orpo will also show support for the reforms needed for Ukraine's EU membership, which are important not only for Ukraine's EU integration but also for its citizens, businesses and economic recovery," the statement said.

Zelensky: New Finnish support for Ukraine expected this month

Finland's support for Ukraine since the start of the war of aggression amounts to nearly EUR 5 billion, of which EUR 3.6 billion has been in the form of defense materiel assistance. Relative to the size of its economy, Finland is one of Ukraine's strongest supporters.

A Ukrainian-Finnish business forum will also be held in connection with the visit, with representatives of more than ten Finnish companies and other actors in attendance.

Orpo last visited Ukraine in May 2025, having previously visited in August 2023.

On October 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Norway, where he met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

At a joint press conference with Zelensky, Stubb said that talks in Oslo between Ukraine, the United States, and European partners had made progress in the peace process on two levels: the overall vision and the short-term outlook.

Photo: Finnish government's press service