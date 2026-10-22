Stolen Iphones Locked After Looting At Apple Store In France

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

iPhones stolen from an Apple Store in the French city of Lille have been remotely locked, French television channel BFMTV reported.

A social media user posted a video showing a message displayed on the screen of a stolen iPhone: "Return this device to the Apple Store in Lille. This device has been locked and is being tracked. Local authorities will be notified."

Similar security measures also apply to devices manufactured by Samsung, Google Pixel, Xiaomi and Honor.

The Lille Apple location was among the major luxury goods stores that were hit across the nation during Saturday's mass protest, with rioters also going after Louis Vuitton, Hermes and Dior stores.

In Bordeaux, a masked crowd was seen breaking down the doors to a Louis Vuitton store, as a parade of protesters waved red flags with hammer and sickle signs along the street.

Protests in France began in late September with demonstrations by high school students over problems in the education sector and gradually spread across the country. Later, demonstrators also began protesting rising fuel prices and declining purchasing power.

In several cities, rallies spiraled out of control. Protesters began rioting, setting fires and looting stores. In response, police used tear gas and batons.

Image: Associated Press