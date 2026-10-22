Belgian PM Rules Out EU Proposal to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said Wednesday he was confident the European Commission would not put forward a plan to fund Ukraine using Russian assets frozen in Belgium.
Addressing the Federal Advisory Committee on European Affairs, De Wever said the matter had been raised during the previous week’s European Union summit, according to reports.
He explained that the commission had reassured EU leaders it would not revive discussions about the Russian funds held by Brussels-based financial institution Euroclear.
"I am certain that the European Commission will not make proposals to meet Ukraine's financing needs through a new operation linked to Russian assets. I am certain of that, because that is what was said," he said.
De Wever had strongly resisted a proposal introduced last year to direct approximately €185 billion ($207 billion) in frozen Russian assets held at Euroclear toward supporting Ukraine.
EU leaders ultimately opted for a €90 billion loan to Kyiv to cover its financing requirements for this year and next, rather than using the frozen funds.
However, the agreed package is expected to leave a shortfall in Ukraine’s funding. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an additional €70 billion in assistance for next year during last week’s summit.
Despite his confidence in the commission’s position, De Wever acknowledged that other EU member states could bring the question of using frozen Russian assets back to the table.
Addressing the Federal Advisory Committee on European Affairs, De Wever said the matter had been raised during the previous week’s European Union summit, according to reports.
He explained that the commission had reassured EU leaders it would not revive discussions about the Russian funds held by Brussels-based financial institution Euroclear.
"I am certain that the European Commission will not make proposals to meet Ukraine's financing needs through a new operation linked to Russian assets. I am certain of that, because that is what was said," he said.
De Wever had strongly resisted a proposal introduced last year to direct approximately €185 billion ($207 billion) in frozen Russian assets held at Euroclear toward supporting Ukraine.
EU leaders ultimately opted for a €90 billion loan to Kyiv to cover its financing requirements for this year and next, rather than using the frozen funds.
However, the agreed package is expected to leave a shortfall in Ukraine’s funding. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for an additional €70 billion in assistance for next year during last week’s summit.
Despite his confidence in the commission’s position, De Wever acknowledged that other EU member states could bring the question of using frozen Russian assets back to the table.
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