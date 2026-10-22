California's Largest State-Worker Union Stages First Strike

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Thousands of California state employees staged a one-day statewide strike on Wednesday over pay, healthcare and remote work, marking the first such walkout for California's largest public employees union in its 44-year history, reported Xinhua.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1000, which represents more than 100,000 working people employed by the State of California, is seeking salary increases totalling 20 per cent over three years, higher state healthcare contributions and department-level remote-work policies based on operational needs.

Workers rallied in Sacramento, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles, nonprofit California news outlet CalMatters reported.

"We're making noise on the picket line and sending a clear message to the State: we won't be silenced because state workers deserve fair bargaining NOW!" said the union in a post on Facebook.

Union President Anica Walls said workers needed a contract that would allow them to afford groceries, childcare, rent and other necessities, according to a statement reported by San Francisco public broadcaster KQED.

About 95,000 employees were eligible to strike, while fewer than 5,000 designated essential employees were required to continue working under staffing requirements determined by the labour board, according to the union.

Some motor vehicle offices and state parks had modified or limited operations ahead of the strike, CalMatters reported. The Department of Motor Vehicles had warned that offices could face delays or close early, the outlet reported, citing a department spokesperson.

The union has accused the California state government of negotiating in bad faith, as workers' collective bargaining agreement with the government expired on June 30, according to local media.

The state had sought to stop the walkout, arguing that it put pressure on negotiations and threatened public health and safety, KQED said.

--NNN-XINHUA