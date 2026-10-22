Death Toll From Attack On Saudi Arabia's Dammam Airport Rises To Two

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The death toll from an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, eastern Saudi Arabia, rose to two, with eight others injured, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing the country's civil aviation authority on Thursday.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in a follow-up statement that an additional death had been confirmed, with the fatalities comprising a Saudi citizen and an Indian national.

The authority said the eight injured include one Saudi citizen, two Indian nationals, two Yemenis, two Bangladeshis, and one Nepalese national.

The injuries range from minor to severe, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals, it added.

GACA noted that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal.

It added that, in coordination with the relevant security authorities, work was continuing to assess the damage and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and workers, and maintain the security and safety of the kingdom's civil aviation system.

The authority did not specify the nature of the attack.

Earlier Wednesday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said two people were killed and two others injured by falling debris after air defences intercepted a drone targeting an Aramco facility at the Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province.

The debris caused a fire in a contractor's vehicle, but operations at the oil field were unaffected, according to the ministry.

King Fahd International Airport previously came under attack on Oct 11, prompting damage assessments and safety inspections.

The incidents came amid escalating hostilities between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, including attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy facilities.

--NNN-ANADOLU