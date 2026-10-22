France On 'Maximum Vigilance' As Government Weighs Banning Further Gatherings

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (NNN-Anadolu) -- France's minister delegate to the Interior Ministry warned Thursday that the government was maintaining a“maximum level of vigilance” ahead of nationwide demonstrations planned for Oct 24, and did not rule out banning further gatherings, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“We are at a maximum level of vigilance” for Oct 24, Jean-Didier Berger told broadcaster BFMTV.

He said the government“absolutely rules nothing out in the coming days and weeks” if it deems it necessary to ban gatherings or cultural and sporting events.

Berger also said the deployment of security forces on Saturday would be“20 per cent higher” than on Oct 17.

“We have cancelled leave. We have recalled people who were supposed to be on leave and who will no longer be,” he explained.

Sentinelle forces will also be deployed, along with special units such as the GIGN and RAID.

Nationwide protests took place on Oct 17 over the cost of living and fuel prices, involving Yellow Vest demonstrators and students.

Authorities reported damage to businesses and public buildings, prompting localised curfews in several cities.

Further demonstrations are planned for Oct 24, while unions have called for a nationwide strike and protest day on Nov 5.

--NNN-ANADOLU