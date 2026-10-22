New Zealand Labour Challenges Government Over Israel’s PIF Partnership
(MENAFN) New Zealand’s opposition Labour Party has challenged the government over its response to Israel’s announcement that it has secured partner status with the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).
Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday that PIF Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa had notified Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that Tel Aviv “has been accepted as a Forum Partner.”
The ministry said the decision was reached during a gathering of PIF member-state leaders in Palau last month.
Sa’ar traveled to Fiji in June, where he met Waqa and formally submitted a request for Israel to join the 18-member regional organization as a partner nation.
However, Labour Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Vanushi Walters said her party would have opposed Israel’s inclusion had it been in government, according to reports.
She also pointed to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s earlier statement this month that “he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to New Zealand."
During an election debate, Labour leader Chris Hipkins similarly argued that Netanyahu should be arrested if he visited the country.
Luxon said he “has the same position” as Hipkins, according to the report.
Walters said the prime minister needed to explain the circumstances surrounding Israel’s admission and clarify what action New Zealand had taken to oppose the decision. The government had “serious questions to answer on how this situation has come about and what steps New Zealand took to object,” Walters added.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday that PIF Secretary General Baron Divavesi Waqa had notified Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar that Tel Aviv “has been accepted as a Forum Partner.”
The ministry said the decision was reached during a gathering of PIF member-state leaders in Palau last month.
Sa’ar traveled to Fiji in June, where he met Waqa and formally submitted a request for Israel to join the 18-member regional organization as a partner nation.
However, Labour Party foreign affairs spokeswoman Vanushi Walters said her party would have opposed Israel’s inclusion had it been in government, according to reports.
She also pointed to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s earlier statement this month that “he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to New Zealand."
During an election debate, Labour leader Chris Hipkins similarly argued that Netanyahu should be arrested if he visited the country.
Luxon said he “has the same position” as Hipkins, according to the report.
Walters said the prime minister needed to explain the circumstances surrounding Israel’s admission and clarify what action New Zealand had taken to oppose the decision. The government had “serious questions to answer on how this situation has come about and what steps New Zealand took to object,” Walters added.
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