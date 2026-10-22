Putin Says Russia Is Ready to Resume Ukraine Peace Talks in November
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff that Moscow is prepared to restart trilateral negotiations on the war in Ukraine in November, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.
“Our president informed Steve Witkoff that we are, in principle, prepared to resume the aforementioned trilateral negotiations around the 10th of November,” Ushakov told reporters in St. Petersburg, where Putin met with the American envoy for discussions lasting approximately three hours.
Ushakov explained that Russia’s willingness to return to the negotiating table was particularly focused on establishing a post-war “security system” for both Moscow and Kyiv. He added that the conflict in Ukraine was a major subject addressed during the meeting.
According to Ushakov, Putin also commended the current US administration for its mediation efforts aimed at ending the war. The Russian leader further indicated that Moscow was willing to support efforts to find political and diplomatic solutions to the situation involving Iran.
“Vladimir Putin emphasized that diplomatic opportunities are far from exhausted. And that it is possible and necessary to reach an agreement with Tehran, our strategic partner,” Ushakov went on to say.
“Our president informed Steve Witkoff that we are, in principle, prepared to resume the aforementioned trilateral negotiations around the 10th of November,” Ushakov told reporters in St. Petersburg, where Putin met with the American envoy for discussions lasting approximately three hours.
Ushakov explained that Russia’s willingness to return to the negotiating table was particularly focused on establishing a post-war “security system” for both Moscow and Kyiv. He added that the conflict in Ukraine was a major subject addressed during the meeting.
According to Ushakov, Putin also commended the current US administration for its mediation efforts aimed at ending the war. The Russian leader further indicated that Moscow was willing to support efforts to find political and diplomatic solutions to the situation involving Iran.
“Vladimir Putin emphasized that diplomatic opportunities are far from exhausted. And that it is possible and necessary to reach an agreement with Tehran, our strategic partner,” Ushakov went on to say.
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