Paris, Lyon Extend Curfews as Unrest Continues Across France
(MENAFN) Authorities in Paris and Lyon have extended nighttime curfews for a third consecutive evening following incidents of violence and looting linked to demonstrations across France.
In Paris, restrictions will prevent adults and minors from entering designated zones near Place de la République and Les Halles between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a police prefecture announcement on social media.
A separate order prohibits public gatherings and demonstrations in specific parts of the capital from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Police have also prohibited a student march planned for Thursday, citing concerns that its organizers could not guarantee disturbances would be prevented, following disruptions at earlier gatherings.
The measures were introduced in response to directives from Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, who called for steps to safeguard residents and property against further violence and looting, according to the prefecture.
The planned march was organized by Interfac IDF, which identifies itself as a general assembly representing university students across the Île-de-France region. Organizers had intended to lead participants from Boulevard de l'Hôpital to Place de la Bastille.
In Paris, restrictions will prevent adults and minors from entering designated zones near Place de la République and Les Halles between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, according to a police prefecture announcement on social media.
A separate order prohibits public gatherings and demonstrations in specific parts of the capital from 8 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
Police have also prohibited a student march planned for Thursday, citing concerns that its organizers could not guarantee disturbances would be prevented, following disruptions at earlier gatherings.
The measures were introduced in response to directives from Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu and Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, who called for steps to safeguard residents and property against further violence and looting, according to the prefecture.
The planned march was organized by Interfac IDF, which identifies itself as a general assembly representing university students across the Île-de-France region. Organizers had intended to lead participants from Boulevard de l'Hôpital to Place de la Bastille.
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