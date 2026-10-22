Kazakhstan To Build $150M Glass Container Manufacturing Plant In Aktobe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). An investment agreement has been signed for the construction and launch of a glass container manufacturing plant in Kazakhstan's Aktobe on the sidelines of the IX Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR-2026) in Shymkent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan.

The agreement was signed between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and Aktobe Steklo LLC in the presence of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev.

Total investments in the project stand at approximately $150 million, with a planned annual production capacity of around 256 million units of glass containers. The enterprise will be equipped with modern sorting systems and secondary raw material recycling technologies. The output will meet domestic market demand and be exported to neighboring countries.

The agreement provides for the creation of at least 500 jobs during the construction phase and about 300 jobs following commissioning. Furthermore, the facility will establish a continuous training system for Kazakhstani personnel in accordance with international glass industry standards.

The government earlier reported that Kazakhstan signed 22 investment-related documents worth a total of $4.8 billion at KGIR 2026.

The documents cover a broad range of sectors, including renewable energy, transport infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, education, agriculture and digital infrastructure. The package includes investment agreements, memorandums of understanding, and a framework agreement for projects across several regions of Kazakhstan.