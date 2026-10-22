MPS Global Offers Turkmenistan Pipeline Technology To Cut Gas Emissions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Flangeless pipeline connection technologies and zero-leakage valves can help Turkmenistan improve the reliability of its gas transmission infrastructure and reduce emissions during the transport of natural gas, the Regional Director at MPS Global U.S. Ahmed Kamesh, said, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks on Thursday during the session“Gas Monetization, Petrochemicals and Industrial Value Creation” at the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) in Ashgabat.

According to him, given its substantial natural gas reserves, it's crucial for Turkmenistan to ensure the efficient transport of gas to downstream processing facilities and end consumers. This requires a reliable pipeline infrastructure that enhances operational safety while simultaneously reducing environmental impact.

Kamesh noted that traditional pipeline welding techniques are time-consuming and result in carbon emissions. As an alternative, he presented solutions that allow for pipe joining without welding, thereby accelerating installation and reducing associated emissions.

He also highlighted the use of valves designed to prevent gas leaks as a promising area. According to the MPS Global representative, such technologies are being developed by the British company Oxford Flow, which is linked to technological research at the University of Oxford.

"Like many companies, the University of Oxford is committed to reducing fugitive emissions and lowering its carbon footprint," Kamesh remarked.

He emphasized that curbing leaks is particularly important for the gas industry, as it helps minimize the loss of raw materials and improves the environmental efficiency of infrastructure.

Kamesh further expressed his company's interest in developing cooperation with relevant organizations in Turkmenistan, as well as with international contractors involved in energy projects. According to him, MPS Global aims to contribute to Turkmenistan's goals of reducing emissions and its carbon footprint by 2030.

The company representative specifically acknowledged the support received from the UK Embassy in Ashgabat and underscored the importance of collaborating with partners active in the fields of pipeline systems and energy project engineering.

MPS Global is an American company specializing in weldless pipeline joining technologies for the oil and gas sector and other industrial industries. Its key solution, Connexus, is based on a mechanical interference-fit pipe connection technology that speeds up installation and reduces the amount of welding work required, along with the associated costs.

Meanwhile, the second day of the 31st International Conference and Exhibition“Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2026) has begun in Ashgabat. As part of the event, a session is being held on the topic“Investment and development opportunities in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.” Discussions are focusing on investment opportunities for developing the Turkmen sector, prospects for offshore exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the development of international partnerships.

The agenda also includes existing and new production-sharing agreements (PSAs), as well as modern seismic survey programs designed to help assess resource potential and prepare promising blocks for development.