Assetara Expands Android Beta Access And Details Version 0.4.17 Updates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The Android app is distributed through the official Assetara account area, with updates to trading-plan access, coupon information and transaction messages.

Assetara Limited has expanded access to the beta version of its Android application through its official website and detailed the improvements introduced in version 0.4.17. The release focuses on clearer information at key points in the mobile experience, including trading-plan access, coupon use, contract limits and transaction outcomes.

The Android beta can be downloaded from after signing in to an Assetara account. The application is distributed directly by Assetara; its Google Play release remains listed as coming soon. Access to individual services and features depends on account eligibility, applicable limits and geographic restrictions.

According to Assetara's published product information, the Android application includes balance monitoring, portfolio charts, AI Trading Copilot access, notifications about deposits and account activity, device binding and step-up two-factor authentication. These mobile functions bring selected account information and platform activity into a single interface.

Version 0.4.17 places particular emphasis on how users review information before confirming an action. Eligible users can see how access to an exclusive AI Trading plan was granted and when the access window ends. Quote and confirmation screens distinguish between coupons used to unlock access and coupons applied to bonuses.

The update also improves coupon-related error messages. When a coupon cannot be used, the application provides a clearer explanation while retaining the amount already entered by the user.

For users who reach a plan's regular contract limit, the application can display the number of additional contracts available and the starting amount required for them. The release also clarifies information about the return of principal and improves the display of contracts originally opened through the Assetara website. These interface changes explain applicable terms; they do not guarantee repayment or financial returns.

When a transaction is unsuccessful, the application can display the reason and possible next steps where that information is available. Together, the changes are intended to reduce uncertainty when navigating the platform and reviewing account actions.

Users should download the Android application only from the official Assetara website, rather than from private messages, unofficial groups or third-party download pages. The application remains in beta, and functionality, availability and compatibility may change during testing. Technical questions and feedback can be directed to .... Users should never share passwords, wallet recovery phrases or private keys with support.

Further release information is available at . Beta access and installation instructions are available in the official account area at .

About Assetara

Assetara is a digital asset platform operated by Assetara Limited. Its services include AI-assisted trading, investment plans, portfolio monitoring and staking. The company is incorporated in England and Wales, United Kingdom, under registration number 17530240. Product access is subject to applicable terms, eligibility requirements and geographic restrictions. Website: .

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Assetara Limited

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Registered office: London, United Kingdom.

Company registration number: 17530240

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Risk and Beta Notice

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial or legal advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any digital asset, security or financial product. Digital assets and trading involve substantial risk, including the possible loss of all funds committed. No returns or outcomes are guaranteed, and AI-assisted tools do not eliminate market, operational or technology risks. The Android application is a beta release and may contain defects, experience interruptions or change without notice. Services are available only to eligible adults in permitted jurisdictions. Assetara's published terms exclude the United States and other restricted jurisdictions. Readers should review the current terms and risk disclosures before using the platform.

CONTACT: Assetara Limited Email:... Legal inquiries:... Registered office: London, United Kingdom. Company registration number: 17530240 Website: