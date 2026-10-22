American Fusiontm Advances Texatrontm Commercialization With Four New Texas Data Center Proposals, New Research Facility, Planned North Texas Research Campus And Investment Banking Negotiations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company receives occupancy permit for new headquarters and research facility, targets additional property acquisition by month-end, advances auditor engagement and prepares to resume TexatronTM bunker testing at Texas Tech

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American FusionTM Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) (“American FusionTM” or the“Company”), developer of the proprietary TexatronTM fusion energy platform, today announced several important corporate, operational and commercialization developments as the Company continues advancing its fusion energy technology toward future commercial deployment.

The Company is currently preparing proposals for at least four additional Texas data center projects, finalizing its engagement of a new independent auditor, preparing to occupy its newly permitted research and assembly facility, working toward the acquisition of property for a permanent North Texas research and testing campus, and negotiating financing proposals received from several established investment banking institutions.

At the same time, American FusionTM continues to improve and refine its proprietary TexatronTM technology while preparing to resume testing at Texas Tech University and expand its testing activities to additional locations.

American FusionTM Preparing Proposals for at Least Four Additional Texas Data Center Projects

American FusionTM announced that it is preparing detailed proposals for at least four additional data center projects planned for development in Texas, which the Company expects to present to the respective project developers over the coming weeks. These prospective projects represent additional opportunities for American FusionTM to introduce its TexatronTM technology to the rapidly expanding data center industry, where rising electricity demand is creating opportunities for alternative power generation technologies.

The proposals are expected to focus on the potential integration of TexatronTM power generation systems into large-scale data center developments, with the objective of supplying dedicated electricity through the Company's proposed Power-as-a-Service business model. Under this model, American FusionTM intends to retain ownership and operational control of its TexatronTM systems, while customers purchase electricity under long-term power agreements.

Management believes Texas is a particularly attractive market for initial TexatronTM deployments because of the state's substantial data center development activity, growing electricity demand and established energy infrastructure. The Company intends to keep shareholders informed as material developments occur.

New Independent Auditor Engagement in Final Review

American FusionTM also announced that the proposed engagement of its new independent registered public accounting firm is in final review. The Company is completing the documentation and procedures required to finalize the engagement.

Once the engagement is finalized, American FusionTM intends to issue a separate press release and file a Current Report on Form 8-K, as required by applicable Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. The Company anticipates that the new firm will complete its review of the Company's interim financial statements, and that the Company will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 on a timely basis.

Management views the engagement of a PCAOB-registered independent auditor as an important corporate governance and financial reporting milestone as American FusionTM continues to strengthen its public-company infrastructure and pursue its longer-term capital markets objectives. The firm, which was introduced to the Company by its SEC counsel, Lucosky Brookman LLP, is larger than the Company's previous auditor and is expected to have the resources to support the Company's growing complexity and to complete audits on a timely basis.

The Company will provide additional information once the engagement is formally completed.

Company Receives Occupancy Permit for New Permanent Operating Facility

American FusionTM is pleased to announce that it has received the occupancy permit for its new operating facility, marking an important milestone toward establishing a permanent headquarters, research and assembly location for the Company's TexatronTM development program.

The Company expects to begin moving into the facility on or before November 1, 2026. The new facility will provide a dedicated location for the Company's engineering team to assemble, develop, modify and improve TexatronTM systems and related research equipment.

Management believes that a permanent operating base will provide greater continuity for the Company's ongoing engineering activities, equipment preparation and research coordination. With its own facility, the Company expects to be able to test and develop its TexatronTM units on a continuous basis, without the scheduling delays or conflicts associated with shared or temporary space. The facility is expected to support the development program as the Company expands its technical infrastructure and prepares for increasingly advanced TexatronTM testing.

Dr. John E. Brandenburg, Chief Technology Officer of American FusionTM and inventor of the TexatronTM, commented:“I am extremely excited that American FusionTM now has a permanent facility we can call our home base. Having a dedicated location for our engineering, assembly and research activities is an important step forward for the TexatronTM development program. I am particularly looking forward to setting up our new assembly and research facility, where we can bring our equipment, technical resources and engineering efforts together in one location. We have a great deal of work underway, and a permanent home for these activities will allow us to organize and advance our research program more effectively. I look forward to getting moved in and continuing the development of the TexatronTM as we prepare for the next stages of testing.”

American FusionTM Working to Acquire Property for Permanent North Texas Research and Testing Campus

In addition to its newly permitted operating facility, American FusionTM announced that it is working toward closing the acquisition of property in North Texas for the development of a permanent, purpose-built TexatronTM research and testing campus. The Company currently anticipates that the transaction could close by the end of October 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The proposed campus is intended to serve as the Company's long-term center for TexatronTM research, engineering, assembly and experimental testing. Management envisions a specialized research environment that combines advanced engineering facilities with dedicated experimental infrastructure.

The proposed development is expected to include:



A permanent TexatronTM experimental testing facility with appropriate containment and safety systems

Dedicated TexatronTM assembly and engineering areas

Advanced pulsed-power equipment, capacitor-bank systems and associated electrical infrastructure

Research laboratories and diagnostic facilities A dedicated advanced research and development environment designed to support rapid prototyping, innovation and experimental engineering



The Company believes that owning its own research and testing campus could provide significant long-term advantages by giving its engineering team greater control over facility design, equipment installation, research scheduling and future expansion.

Dewight Cartwright, Chief Operating Officer of American FusionTM, commented:“I am thrilled about the opportunity to build a permanent research, testing and assembly campus for American FusionTM here in North Texas. We have already completed preliminary planning and have the initial plans and surveys needed to move the project forward. My goal is to be ready to break ground the day after closing, subject to the necessary permits and approvals.

“We are approaching this project with a clear understanding of what our engineering team needs, both for current TexatronTM development and for future generations of the technology. Designing and building a dedicated research campus from the ground up is a rare opportunity. We want to create a facility that gives our scientists and engineers the infrastructure and flexibility to develop, assemble, test and continuously improve TexatronTM technology.”

The Company expects to provide further details regarding the property acquisition and development plans following the closing of the transaction.

Company Receives Multiple Investment Banking Term Sheets

American FusionTM also reported that it has received several financing and transaction proposals from established investment banking firms. The Company is reviewing and negotiating these proposals as it evaluates potential financing and capital markets transactions to support its continued growth. Management is working toward finalizing a transaction in the coming weeks.

American FusionTM believes that institutional investment banking relationships could provide important financial resources and strategic support as the Company expands its research infrastructure, continues development of the TexatronTM and pursues future commercial opportunities.

The Company is evaluating the proposals based on several factors, including financing structure, proposed terms, institutional capabilities, the avoidance of variable-priced or otherwise highly dilutive structures, strategic alignment and the potential long-term benefit to American FusionTM and its shareholders.

The Company intends to announce any definitive transaction when appropriate and in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements. There can be no assurance that any of the current proposals will result in a completed transaction or that financing will be available on acceptable terms.

TexatronTM Engineering and Development Continues Daily

American FusionTM reported that its engineering team continues to work on the TexatronTM development program daily, with ongoing efforts focused on improving system performance, refining engineering components and preparing equipment for the next phase of experimental testing.

Current development activities include continued improvements to the Company's pulsed-power architecture, switching systems, capacitor-bank infrastructure and related TexatronTM components. Management believes this continuous engineering approach is essential to advancing the Company's experimental program.

American FusionTM is also actively working toward resuming bunker testing at Texas Tech University and is evaluating several additional locations for its broader testing program. The Company believes that access to multiple testing environments could support more efficient experimentation, specialized research activities and greater scheduling flexibility. The expanded testing program is intended to complement the Company's proposed North Texas research campus.

American FusionTM remains focused on advancing its TexatronTM technology through disciplined engineering development, experimental testing and scientific evaluation. The Company emphasizes that the TexatronTM remains under development and that future testing will be necessary to establish its technical performance, fusion energy output and commercial viability.

Executive Chairman Brent Nelson Comments on American FusionTM's Progress

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American FusionTM, stated:

“American FusionTM is making significant progress on multiple fronts as we continue building the infrastructure necessary to support the development and eventual commercialization of our TexatronTM technology.

“We are particularly encouraged by the commercial opportunities developing here in Texas. Our team is currently preparing proposals for at least four additional data center projects, which we expect to present to the developers over the coming weeks. We believe the increasing electricity requirements of artificial intelligence and large-scale data centers could create an enormous future market for TexatronTM.

“At the same time, we are taking important steps to strengthen our corporate and operating infrastructure. We have received the occupancy permit for our new facility and expect to begin moving in on or before November 1. We are also working toward closing on property for our own permanent North Texas research and testing campus before the end of October.

“Our independent auditor engagement is in final stages, and we have received several investment banking term sheets that we are actively negotiating. We believe these developments could help position the Company for its next phase of growth.

“Most importantly, our engineering team continues working every day to improve the TexatronTM. We are preparing to resume bunker testing at Texas Tech while evaluating additional testing locations that could allow us to expand our experimental program.

“We have an ambitious development strategy, and our focus remains on advancing the technology, building the right infrastructure, securing the necessary capital and developing commercial relationships that can support our long-term objectives.

“We look forward to keeping our shareholders informed as these initiatives continue to progress.”

Building the Foundation for Commercial Fusion Energy

American FusionTM believes the developments announced today reflect its strategy of advancing several important aspects of the Company's business simultaneously.

The Company's immediate priorities include completing its auditor engagement, establishing operations in its new facility, pursuing the acquisition of its permanent North Texas research property, negotiating institutional financing, expanding its experimental testing infrastructure and presenting new TexatronTM proposals to prospective data center customers.

Together, these initiatives are intended to strengthen the Company's organizational and engineering capabilities while supporting its longer-term objective of commercializing the TexatronTM fusion energy platform.

Management intends to provide shareholders with additional updates as material milestones are achieved.

About American FusionTM Inc.

American FusionTM Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) is an advanced energy technology company developing the proprietary TexatronTM fusion energy platform, a compact pulsed fusion system intended for future commercial electricity generation.

The TexatronTM development program combines pulsed-power technology, toroidal magnetic plasma confinement, proprietary rifled chamber geometry and advanced plasma physics. The Company's longer-term technology objectives include deuterium–helium-3 fusion and the potential direct conversion of fusion-generated charged-particle energy into electricity.

American FusionTM intends to commercialize TexatronTM through a Power-as-a-Service business model, under which the Company would retain ownership and operational control of its systems while supplying electricity to data centers, industrial facilities and other customers under long-term contractual arrangements.

Trading Symbol: OTC: AMFN Website: Email: ...

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the development, testing, validation and commercialization of the TexatronTM Fusion EngineTM; equipment upgrades and future experimental results; potential testing facilities; scientific review and publication of technical research; prospective customer relationships, commercial proposals, letters of intent and power purchase agreements; financing, regulatory approvals and potential uplisting to a national securities exchange. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“target,”“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These statements reflect current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including scientific and engineering performance, independent validation, equipment and facility availability, financing, manufacturing readiness, regulatory approvals, customer acceptance and market conditions. The TexatronTM platform has not demonstrated fusion ignition, net energy gain or commercial electrical generation. Scientific review does not constitute independent experimental validation, and commercial proposals, discussions and letters of intent do not guarantee definitive agreements, revenue or future deployments. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve its development or commercialization objectives or satisfy applicable national exchange listing requirements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, including due to risks described in the Company's SEC filings. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. American Fusion undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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