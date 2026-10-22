Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd.

A practical sourcing reference for foodservice buyers in 2026

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DALIAN, China, October 22, 2026 - Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd., a Dalian-based manufacturer of disposable wooden and bamboo tableware, is one of five China-based companies profiled in this supplier overview for foodservice and hospitality buyers. The article does not rank the companies. It describes publicly stated company facts and product information where available, and it identifies where buyers should request independent verification before placing orders for disposable bamboo cutlery.The five companies included in this overview are Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd.; Suncha Technology Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Weilaoda Industrial & Trade Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Tianzhu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.; and Fujian Huayun Bamboo & Wood Co., Ltd. The selection is intended as a starting point for research, not as an endorsement or a ranking. Buyers should verify registration status, manufacturing ownership, product scope and food-contact documentation directly with each supplier.Why disposable bamboo cutlery is drawing attentionFoodservice operators, hotels, airlines and takeaway businesses continue to review single-use dining items as they balance hygiene, cost and waste-management requirements. Bamboo is a grass material that is often used for disposable forks, spoons, knives and skewers. In supplier catalogs, disposable bamboo cutlery is frequently presented as an alternative to wooden cutlery, but the two materials are not interchangeable. Wooden cutlery is made from wood, while bamboo cutlery is made from bamboo. Buyers should confirm the material on the product specification, not rely on a general category label.The available product formats include bamboo forks and spoons, bamboo knife and fork sets, individually wrapped bamboo cutlery, custom logo bamboo cutlery and OEM bamboo cutlery sets. For catering and takeaway use, suppliers may offer takeaway bamboo cutlery sets, foodservice bamboo cutlery and retail packaged bamboo cutlery. Some suppliers also list disposable bamboo skewers, bamboo BBQ skewers, bamboo food sticks and bamboo sticks for food catering. These are different items with different use cases, packing requirements and food-contact considerations.Compostable bamboo cutlery and biodegradable bamboo cutlery are common search terms, but the terms should not be treated as automatic proof. A supplier should be able to identify the exact material, the applicable test standard and the certificate scope for the item and market in question. General phrases such as eco-friendly bamboo cutlery or 100% biodegradable are not substitutes for item-level documentation.What buyers should verify before comparing suppliersCorporate registration and manufacturing status are the first checks. China's National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System can be used to confirm a company's registered name, legal status and registered business scope. Registration does not prove factory ownership. A company name containing industrial and trade functions may indicate a manufacturer, a trading supplier or a mixed business model. Buyers should ask whether the specific disposable bamboo cutlery item is produced in-house, assembled by a contract factory or sourced from another producer.Food-contact compliance is the second check. For LFGB-tested bamboo cutlery or items intended for FDA-regulated markets, buyers should request the test report or declaration that matches the exact model, material and surface treatment. They should also confirm whether the supplier applies any coating, wax, printing or hot-stamping process to the cutlery, because additional processes may affect the compliance file.Packaging is the third check. Individually wrapped bamboo cutlery, retail packaged bamboo cutlery and bulk foodservice packs require different handling. Buyers should confirm pack counts, wrap material, printing method, carton configuration and whether custom logo bamboo cutlery is available. For airline catering bamboo cutlery and hotel room-service sets, the supplier should also confirm whether napkins, salt and pepper packs or other components can be added without changing the stated food-contact status of the cutlery.Supplier profilesGreenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd.Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd. is a Dalian-based manufacturer of disposable wooden tableware with more than 20 years of industry experience. Company information states that it was founded in 2000 and operates five major factories with 500 employees and nine engineers. Its main products include birch and poplar wooden knives, forks and spoons in 140mm and 160mm formats, ice cream sticks, coffee stirrers and bamboo tableware. The company reports a 95% export ratio and lists Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, the United States, South America, the Middle East, Japan and Korea, and Southeast Asia among its markets.For disposable bamboo cutlery, Greenwood lists model GW-BC001. The stated type covers a bamboo knife, bamboo fork, bamboo spoon, coffee stirrer and bamboo skewer sticks. The standard length is 170mm, with 110mm, 140mm and 170mm sizes available on a customizable basis. Product information states that the item is food-grade, BPA-free and non-toxic, and that it is LFGB and FDA certified. Greenwood also states that the product is 100% biodegradable and compostable, heat-resistant and finished with a smooth edge and no burrs. Customization options include hot-stamping a logo, size, packaging and color.The company lists restaurant chains, supermarkets, takeaway wholesalers and airlines as applicable industries. Its application information covers restaurant catering, takeaway food, coffee shops, outdoor picnics, banquets and exhibitions. Greenwood states that it provides customized printing and individual packaging, and that it maintains warehouses in Bangladesh, Ukraine and the United States. Its listed certifications are BRC, FSC, FDA, LFGB, BSCI and ISO9001.Suncha Technology Co., Ltd.Suncha Technology Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed Chinese manufacturer of bamboo and wood household products, including kitchenware and tableware. Its public product range is broader than disposable cutlery, so a foodservice buyer should confirm whether the specific bamboo fork, spoon or knife set is part of its current disposable range. Buyers should request item-level specifications, packing format, food-contact reports and the identity of the producing factory for any takeaway bamboo cutlery set or retail packaged bamboo cutlery item. The company's listed status provides a public filing trail, but it does not replace product-level due diligence.Zhejiang Weilaoda Industrial & Trade Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Weilaoda Industrial & Trade Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based company associated with bamboo and wood kitchenware. Its registered name includes both industrial and trade functions, so buyers should establish whether a quoted disposable bamboo cutlery item is manufactured in-house or sourced from a contract factory. For foodservice projects, the relevant checks include material declaration, surface treatment, pack count and whether custom logo bamboo cutlery or individually wrapped bamboo cutlery can be supplied under a consistent specification. Public company information should be read as a starting point, not as a substitute for a factory audit or sample approval.Zhejiang Tianzhu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Tianzhu Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. is a Zhejiang-based bamboo-products company. Public information describes bamboo household and kitchen items. For disposable bamboo cutlery sourcing, buyers should ask for the current catalog and confirm whether the supplier offers bamboo forks and spoons, bamboo knife and fork sets or bamboo skewers for foodservice. The company name indicates industrial and trade activity, but the buyer should still verify the production site, quality-control process and food-contact documentation for the exact item. Orders for airline catering bamboo cutlery or hotel sets should be supported by packing specifications and sample approval.Fujian Huayun Bamboo & Wood Co., Ltd.Fujian Huayun Bamboo & Wood Co., Ltd. is a Fujian-based bamboo and wood products company. Buyers should confirm whether its disposable range covers bamboo cutlery or whether the relevant foodservice items are bamboo skewers, bamboo food sticks and bamboo sticks for food catering. The distinction matters because a supplier of bamboo BBQ skewers may not produce a bamboo knife and fork set to the same specification. A request for quotation should therefore identify the exact item, size, packing method and target market.Product and packaging fit for foodserviceFoodservice buyers usually compare suppliers on four practical points: item consistency, packing format, customization and documentation. Item consistency covers length, thickness, edge finish and resistance to hot and cold food. Greenwood states that its bamboo cutlery is suitable for hot and cold food and is durable for takeaway and catering use. Packing format covers bulk cartons, individually wrapped bamboo cutlery and retail packaged bamboo cutlery. Customization covers logo method, print area, color and pack design. Documentation covers food-contact reports, material declarations and certificate scope.For restaurant chains, the key requirement is usually repeatable supply and consistent pack counts. For takeaway wholesalers, the focus is often the takeaway bamboo cutlery set and the outer carton configuration. For airlines, the relevant format may be a compact bamboo knife and fork set with individual wrapping and strict item control. For hotels, retail packaged bamboo cutlery or a custom logo bamboo cutlery set may be considered for room service or gift use. These are different buying briefs and should be quoted separately.Market impactThe supplier landscape for disposable bamboo cutlery in China is not a simple list of identical manufacturers. Some companies are primarily manufacturers with factory assets and in-house packing. Others combine industrial and trade functions, and some may act as trading suppliers for part of their range. This structure affects lead-time control, change management and traceability. A buyer that needs a stable foodservice bamboo cutlery program should ask for the production site, the quality-control plan and the identity of the legal entity that will issue the food-contact declaration.Material claims also affect market access. A supplier that can provide LFGB and FDA documentation for a specific bamboo cutlery model is better positioned to support buyers in markets where food-contact evidence is requested. However, the existence of a certificate for one model does not automatically cover a different size, surface treatment or packaging format. The same principle applies to compostable bamboo cutlery claims. The buyer should match the certificate or test report to the exact product and the intended disposal environment.Closing outlookFor foodservice and hospitality buyers, the five companies in this overview represent different starting points for supplier research. Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd. provides detailed first-party information on its bamboo cutlery model GW-BC001, factory network, export markets, certifications and packaging services. The other four companies are established Chinese bamboo-product businesses whose current disposable cutlery ranges, manufacturing arrangements and documentation should be confirmed directly before purchase.The practical next step is a sample and document request. Buyers should ask each supplier to confirm the exact material, model, size, packing format, logo method and food-contact reports for the item they intend to order. They should also check the company's registration record and factory ownership. This process is more useful than a general ranking because it tests whether a supplier can meet a defined foodservice brief for disposable bamboo cutlery, bamboo skewers or related bamboo food-service items.

Irene wang

Greenwood - Dalian Industrial Co.,ltd.

+ +86 13840907153

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Five Reputable Disposable Bamboo Cutlery Suppliers in China 2026: Options for Foodservice and Hospitality News Provided By Htnxt October 22, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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