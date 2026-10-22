Aver Announces FONE700+ Scalable Ceiling Speakerphone System For Large Hybrid Meeting Spaces

AVer's NEW FONE700+ Ceiling Speakerphone System

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI audio-video solutions, today announced the AVer FONE700+, a next-generation ceiling-mounted speakerphone system built to turn large meeting rooms into highly dynamic workspaces. With expandable audio and support for multi-camera voice tracking, this innovation elevates real-time interaction, making discussions between virtual and in-person attendees feel completely organic.

The FONE700+ ceiling speakerphone system brings uncompromised audio clarity to spacious environments, ensuring every participant is heard distinctly whether they are seated at the table, presenting at the front, or speaking from across the space. Driven by all-new AI noise reduction and advanced echo cancellation, it intelligently filters out background distractions and helps remote attendees follow the conversation effortlessly. For demanding enterprise workloads, the system expands to support up to five daisy-chained speakerphone units, extending consistent coverage while minimizing acoustic dead zones.

It also supports seamless voice tracking, automatically directing connected AVer USB cameras to keep active speakers in view. Together, these capabilities support a more inclusive hybrid meeting experience and greater meeting equity by helping participants stay heard and visually connected to the conversation.

Key User Benefits at a Glance

.Natural, Scalable Hybrid Collaboration: Expand acoustic coverage by linking up to five units, tailored perfectly for expansive environments.

.Speaker-Focused Multi-Camera Tracking: Automatically direct compatible AVer USB cameras toward the person speaking, keeping remote participants fully engaged.

.Clean Installation, Streamlined Deployment: Free up table space and eliminate clutter with a sleek overhead design, powered by a single-cable architecture that fits professional layouts.

.Flexible UC Compatibility: Integrate easily with displays, Bluetooth® devices, and leading UC platforms - including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google MeetTM.

For more information about the AVer FONE700+, please visit:

*Microsoft and Microsoft Teams are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

Abou AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent video and collaboration solutions for education, business, healthcare, and professional AV environments. Its portfolio spans video conferencing, ProAV, education, and connected health technologies, delivering complete solutions that go beyond cameras and visualisers to include audio, matrix systems, and other integrated peripherals.

With over 20 years of research, development, and manufacturing expertise, AVer is recognised for innovation, product reliability, and ease of use. AVer solutions are widely deployed across the region, including in over 1 million classrooms throughout Europe.

Rene Buhay

AVer Information Europe B.V.

+1 408-457-3338

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AVer Announces FONE700+ Scalable Ceiling Speakerphone System for Large Hybrid Meeting Spaces News Provided By AVer Information Europe B.V. October 22, 2026, 09:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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