Impact Factory Launches AI Marketing Plug-In For Chatgpt And Other Leading AI Assistants

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Impact Factory makes marketing easier than ever, bringing its AI-powered agency into your favorite AI assistant and opening new capabilities to developers.

- Dr. Duane Varan, CEO/Founder ImpactFactoryCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Factory (ImpactFactory), the AI-powered marketing agency in a box, today announced the release of Version 1.9, introducing a new AI plug-in that allows businesses to access Impact Factory's extensive marketing capabilities directly from ChatGPT, Claude and other leading AI assistants. The release also introduces four developer APIs, making it possible for approved developers to integrate Impact Factory's automated content creation capabilities into third-party applications, platforms and business workflows.The new integration means business owners no longer need to learn a separate software platform to take advantage of Impact Factory's marketing capabilities. Instead, they can simply use the AI assistant they already know, asking it to develop marketing strategies, create advertising campaigns, produce videos, build websites, design social content or analyze competitors."Imagine being able to tell ChatGPT, 'Create a 30-second commercial for my business,' and having it actually produce the finished ad," said Dr. Duane Varan, Founder and CEO of Impact Factory. "That's what we're making possible. Your AI assistant becomes the front door to an entire marketing agency. You don't have to learn new software. You just have to ask."Your Marketing Agency, Inside Your Favorite AI AssistantThe integration uses Model Context Protocol (MCP), a standard that allows AI assistants to connect with external applications and services. The new plug-in enables users of compatible AI assistants to connect directly to Impact Factory, giving them access to virtually all of its marketing agency capabilities without leaving their preferred AI environment.The integration is designed to work with MCP-compatible environments, including ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, Cursor, VS Code, Claude Code, Codex, Gemini CLI and Windsurf, subject to each platform's support for MCP connections.Customers with an Impact Factory subscription can connect the service through their AI assistant's settings. Once connected, they can work conversationally with Impact Factory without having to switch applications.The integration provides access to virtually all of Impact Factory's agency capabilities, including:.Advertising creation: Develop scripts and produce video, audio and other advertising assets..Website development: Build new websites and evaluate existing sites..Social media content: Create branded social posts, imagery and platform-specific content..Marketing strategy: Develop campaigns, explore marketing opportunities and plan marketing activities..Competitive intelligence: Research competitors and identify opportunities to strengthen a brand's positioning..Brand management: Work with existing brand profiles, previous projects and marketing assets.Importantly, the integration maintains continuity with work already completed in Impact Factory. An AI assistant can draw upon a customer's existing brand identity, marketing materials and previous projects rather than starting from scratch with each request.The plug-in supports the agency's creative, strategic and analytical work, but does not independently place advertising, publish content to external platforms or spend a customer's media budget. Those activities remain within Impact Factory's existing publishing and media placement workflows."This is a fundamental shift in how people interact with software," Varan added. "Instead of asking customers to adapt to our interface, we're bringing our capabilities into the environments where they're already comfortable working. The marketing agency comes to you."Two Simple Ways to Run Your MarketingThe new AI plug-in builds on Impact Factory's existing conversational interface, led by MIA (Marketing Intelligence Advisor), the platform's AI-powered Virtual Chief Marketing Officer.MIA allows business owners to manage their marketing through natural, two-way conversations, just as they would with a human marketing executive. She can develop strategies, coordinate specialized AI agents, create advertising campaigns, analyze performance and guide users through their marketing decisions. Her conversational capabilities also make it possible to work with Impact Factory on the move, whether commuting, traveling or between meetings.With Version 1.9, customers now have a choice. They can work directly with MIA inside Impact Factory or access the platform's extensive marketing capabilities through their preferred AI assistant, such as ChatGPT or Claude."We've made ease of use a central priority at Impact Factory," said Varan. "You can talk to MIA, our own Virtual CMO, or use an AI assistant you already love. Either way, you have an entire marketing agency at your fingertips. Marketing has never been this easy."Four New APIs Open Impact Factory to DevelopersVersion 1.9 also introduces four new application programming interfaces (APIs), available directly through the API section of Impact Factory's website to approved developers. These allow developers to incorporate Impact Factory's advanced marketing creation capabilities directly into their own products, services and automated workflows. Developers can apply for access through Impact Factory's website.Unlike conventional generative AI models that produce an individual image, video clip or audio segment, Impact Factory's APIs are complete agentic production pipelines. Each coordinates multiple AI systems and production processes to deliver a finished marketing asset from a simple instruction.The four APIs are:Flicker - AI Video Advertising AgentFlicker creates complete video advertisements from a single prompt, handling the entire production process, including concept development, scripting, visual references, video generation, dialogue, sound effects, voiceovers and original music. The API supports 15-, 30-, 60- and 90-second commercials, including a distinctive capability to generate complete 90-second advertisements in a single automated workflow. Developers can choose from three production modes - Lite, Pro Plus and Ultra - balancing speed, quality and cost.Chime - AI Audio Advertising CreatorChime automates the creation of complete audio advertisements for radio, podcasts and other audio channels. Rather than generating isolated audio elements, it handles the entire production workflow to deliver finished advertising content.Mingle - AI Social Content CreatorMingle creates branded social media content, including imagery, platform-specific formatting and captions. It adapts creative assets for different social environments, helping developers automate the production of ready-to-publish social content across multiple channels.Spark - AI News-Driven Content CreatorSpark identifies news stories relevant to a business and transforms them into timely, branded social content. It can respond to specific research requests or conduct recurring searches, helping brands participate in relevant conversations and maintain a consistent presence around emerging topics.Together, the four APIs make it possible for developers to build Impact Factory's creative capabilities into existing software, business systems and automated processes without having to develop or coordinate the underlying AI production infrastructure themselves."We've spent enormous effort bringing together the many different AI technologies required to create professional marketing content," said Varan. "Now developers can access those capabilities through a single API call. They can build our production capabilities into their own applications and workflows, without having to build the entire production system themselves."Making Advanced Marketing Technology More AccessibleThe two innovations reflect a broader direction for Impact Factory: making sophisticated marketing capabilities available wherever businesses and developers already work.For small business owners, the combination of MIA and the new AI plug-in removes much of the learning curve traditionally associated with adopting new marketing software. Customers can simply describe what they want to accomplish and allow Impact Factory's AI agents to handle the work. For developers, the APIs eliminate the complexity of coordinating multiple AI models, services and production steps.Both innovations are powered by Impact Factory's underlying platform, which integrates more than 25 AI engines through over 600,000 lines of integration code.The release builds on Impact Factory's expanding suite of services, which includes advertising creation, website development, social media, email marketing, competitive intelligence, campaign planning and premium television advertising placement.Impact Factory's AI assistant integration is available to subscribers using compatible MCP-enabled platforms, with usage charged through the platform's existing credit system. The four developer APIs are available to approved developers, who can apply for access through the API section of Impact Factory's website.About Impact FactoryImpact Factory (ImpactFactory) is an AI-powered marketing agency in a box designed to make professional marketing accessible to businesses of all sizes. The platform combines advertising creation, marketing strategy, website development, social media, email campaigns, competitive intelligence, media placement and performance analytics in a single integrated environment. Powered by more than 25 AI engines, Impact Factory allows businesses to create, manage and optimize marketing campaigns through intuitive, conversational AI.Learn more:

Duane Varan

Impact Factory

+1 512-300-1847

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Impact Factory Launches AI Marketing Plug-In for ChatGPT and Other Leading AI Assistants News Provided By Impact Factory October 22, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media



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