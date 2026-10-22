Who Is IPS Sumit Jha? Why Is He In The News Amid CJP Protests? Here's What Delhi Police Wrote To X

MENAFN - Live Mint) IPS officer Sumit Jha became a recurring figure on social media during students' protests over the NEET examination in June-July, and later in October when the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called for large-scale demonstrations in Delhi against Chief Minister Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Many on social media circulated a "fake" video showing Jha announcing his resignation from his post as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police, amid the protests.

However, the Delhi Police had dispelled the rumours in July. It fact-checked the video clip and clarified on July 28, "The viral video claiming Delhi Police DCP Sumit Jha resigned over student protests is completely fake and AI generated."

Original Vs Fake Video

In the original video posted on July 23, Sumit Jha appealed“to students and youth to be wary of such foreign accounts spreading rumours to mislead the situation.”

He stated in the video message that“480 Pakistan-based social media handles involved in coordinated misinformation campaigns were identified and blocked.”

This video of Jha, posted by the Delhi Police's X handle on July 23, was altered using AI to show Jha announcing that he has stepped down from the Delhi Police service amid the protest. The fabricated video showed him saying, "I was being pressured to lie about the student protests. I won't lie anymore, so I'm resigning."

On July 28, the Delhi Police fact-checked the video and dismissed it as fake.

The viral post reportedly resurfaced during the CJP's October protest. The misleading content was uploaded on Facebook, Instagram and X, prompting the police to take up the matter with the platforms, officials told news agency PTI.

According to the report, a post by a man named Sayed Chaudhary claimed that Jha, Staff Officer to the Delhi Police Commissioner, has resigned.

The Delhi Police has now written to social media platform X over misleading posts by the man claiming that IPS officer Sumit Jha had resigned amid protests by the CJP, officials told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

Police reportedly sought the accounts' IP addresses to ascertain whether they were being operated from Pakistan, a senior police officer said.

Who is IPS Sumit Jha?

Sumit Jha is an AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-UTs) 2017 batch IPS officer. He currently serves as the Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police. He hails from Bihar, according to Stocklens.

He was earlier posted as Additional DCP New Delhi, and was later transferred as Additional DCP South District, Delhi Police.