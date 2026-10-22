Courtesy Call On State Minister NAKASONE By His Excellency (H.E.) Mr. Ragui Eletreby, Ambassador Extraordinary And Plenipotentiary Of The Arab Republic Of Egypt To Japan

On October 22, from 3:45 p.m. for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. NAKASONE Yasutaka, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, received a courtesy call by H.E. Mr. Ragui Eletreby, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Japan.

At the outset, State Minister NAKASONE touched upon the recent active exchange of high-level officials and the cooperation between Japan and Egypt in various fields such as agriculture, health, education, and transportation, and stated his intention to work together to further strengthen the traditional friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.Ambassador Eletreby congratulated State Minister NAKASONE on his appointment and expressed his wish to further develop cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the field of education, such as the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) and Egypt-Japan School (EJS).Both sides also exchanged views on regional situations in the Middle East and concurred on working toward further deepening bilateral relations. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.