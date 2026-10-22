Crypto 'Meme Games' Set To Launch, Bringing New Risks For Holders

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Artificial intelligence could dramatically lower the cost of building crypto games, potentially triggering a rapid wave of short-lived“meme games” designed less for long-term community building and more for quick speculation, according to Illuvium co-founder Kieran Warwick.

Warwick told Cointelegraph that tools now make it possible to create comparable games in just days-around $1,000 in cost-where earlier speculative titles like Wolf Game and Fishing Frenzy reportedly took months to produce. He suggested that, if this model scales, crypto could see an explosion in game launches, with as many as 100,000 new titles in a year.

Warwick estimates AI could cut the timeline and cost of creating speculative crypto games to days and roughly $1,000. He predicts up to 100,000 short-lived“meme games” could launch within a year, often intended to last only long enough to profit. While cheaper development may expand options, Warwick argues a disposable model is unlikely to be beneficial long term for crypto gaming. Industry leaders cited demand and user retention challenges, with data indicating limited traction for many gaming tokens and dapps. A Blockchain Game Alliance survey found AI adoption for game design and content creation is already underway among some industry professionals.

Key takeawaysFrom memecoin launchpads to serial game deployers

Warwick framed the potential shift as an evolution of the memecoin playbook. In 2024, launchpads such as Pump helped accelerate memecoin creation by lowering the barrier to issuing tokens, contributing to a market surge. According to CoinGecko's State of Memecoins 2025, the sector's combined market capitalization reached $150.6 billion in December 2024, then fell nearly 69% to $47.2 billion by November 2025.

That boom also split opinions across the industry: supporters pointed to memecoins' trader appeal, while critics argued the activity diverted attention and capital from more substantive projects and harmed crypto's broader reputation.

Warwick suggested that AI-driven game tooling could deliver a similar dynamic for crypto games.“Like you have serial deployers of memes, you'll get serial deployers of games,” he said, comparing the likely behavior of speculative participants to those who cycle through memecoin launches.

He also warned that a high-volume stream of“quick” games could exacerbate the risk of players ending up on the losing end. In a post on X on Monday, Warwick wrote that“there will be ridiculous gains” but also that people will be“absolutely f****ing rinsed.”

Cheaper games don't solve the retention problem

Even as AI lowers production friction, Warwick said the long-term outcome may be unfavorable for the ecosystem. He argued that the model he has been working toward at Illuvium-focusing on higher-quality games with deeper ownership mechanics-still represents the direction crypto gaming should build toward, even if short-term speculative products multiply.

Warwick noted that Illuvium's flagship game, Overworld, has been in development for more than six years, with a revamped full release targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung echoed the importance of user retention. He told Cointelegraph that meme-style games that“don't particularly take much effort to make” may struggle to become a lasting category because retention is fundamental to gaming success.

In other words, lowering the cost of production could increase supply, but it may not automatically create a durable user base willing to stick around after the initial novelty fades.

Supply may rise faster than demand

Other founders raised the question of whether there are enough active players to absorb a flood of new crypto titles. Mirai Labs co-founder and CEO Corey Wilton questioned whether an AI-driven increase in game supply can overcome weak demand for Web3 experiences.

“We shipped quite a few games, six or seven games, into the market,” Wilton said.“Ultimately, it came to the conclusion that the demand for or within the Web3 space simply isn't there.”

Wilton's skepticism aligns with figures cited from Dappradar on gaming decentralized apps: its tracking shows $232.2 million in total value locked across 2,356 apps. Separately, a basket of the top 50 gaming tokens was reported to have a combined market capitalization of $3.8 billion at the time of writing.

Yung added that liquidity and demand issues in many altcoins are real concerns, but he also emphasized that consumer choice remains limited because the number of game titles using crypto is still small. That makes it difficult, he argued, to determine whether“crypto” itself is the problem or simply that the market doesn't yet have enough consistently engaging games.

He pointed to continued interest despite recent adjustments in the sector. For example, Yield Fields-an upcoming web3 farming game built on the Robinhood chain-raised an estimated $8.3 million on Oct. 14 by selling digital land plots as nonfungible tokens, with a launch scheduled for later in the month.

AI is already being used in crypto game production

Beyond the speculation about future“meme games,” there is also evidence that AI tools are already moving into crypto game development workflows. A survey by the Blockchain Game Alliance (BGA) in 2025, covering 506 industry professionals, found that 32.8% said their company had implemented or experimented with AI for game design and content creation.

Yung compared this shift to the early days of mobile gaming, when cheaper development encouraged more studios to enter the market. He argued that the initial concern-whether the market would be flooded with low-quality releases-did not ultimately prevent growth. Instead, he said, the outcome was greater variety, with customers able to choose what fits their preferences.

For crypto gaming, that comparison highlights a crucial tension: more tools can mean more experimentation and more genres, but it still depends on whether teams can convert new supply into sustained engagement-particularly in a category that already struggles with retention and liquidity for many offerings.

As AI tooling becomes more accessible, investors, builders, and players will likely need to watch not just how quickly new games can launch, but whether they retain users, generate lasting communities, and avoid repeating the cyclic pattern seen in other speculative crypto segments. The next test will be whether AI-driven convenience produces durable gameplay experiences-or simply more disposable products aimed at short-term profit.

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