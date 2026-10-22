India Post Tops Rs 4,000 Crore Revenue For Second Straight Quarter: Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) The Department of Posts (DoP) has crossed the Rs 4,000-crore revenue milestone for a second consecutive quarter for the first time with robust growth in parcel, insurance and international businesses helping lift earnings in the September quarter, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

While reviewing performance, Scindia highlighted that 'India Post' -- operated by the DoP -- reported revenue of Rs 4,202 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an increase of 25 per cent over Rs 3,355 crore in the corresponding period last year.

According to the minister, revenue stood at Rs 4,202 crore in Q2, up nearly 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter, the first time India Post breached the Rs 4,000 crore mark for two straight quarters.

Growth during the quarter was led by the parcel segment which expanded 71 per cent year-on-year.

Apart from that, Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) businesses grew 44 per cent, while international business recorded a 38 per cent rise compared with the year-ago quarter.

The strong quarterly performance helped lift first-half revenue to about Rs 8,213 crore, up nearly 24 per cent from around Rs 6,500 crore reported in the April-September period of the previous fiscal year.

Scindia said the revenue growth has also translated into improved operational efficiency.

According to him, the department's expenditure coverage ratio (ECR), excluding pension liabilities, improved to 62 per cent in the September quarter from 54 per cent a year earlier.

"We have improved our expenditure coverage ratio by almost 8 per cent this year," he said.

Reviewing performance across postal circles, the minister noted that Bihar, West Bengal and North East circles delivered strong results and exceeded expectations across key business parameters.

In a post on social media platform X, Scindia described the September quarter as "historic" for India Post after a similarly strong June quarter.

The minister also said that during a quarterly business review with all 23 postal circles, 19 circles achieved more than 80 per cent of their targets for the quarter, and reiterated the department's focus on improving coordination and scaling up customer service.