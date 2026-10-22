Coupang, Its Subsidiaries Face $1.5 Million Fine For Workplace Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Oct 22 (IANS) The labour ministry here said on Thursday it plans to fine e-commerce giant Coupang and its subsidiaries a combined 1.96 billion won ($1.5 million) for more than a hundred labour and workplace safety violations.

The ministry said its inspection of the online retailer, its logistics units -- Coupang Fulfillment Services and Coupang Logistics Services -- and its logistics centres found a combined 206 labour and workspace safety violations, reports Yonhap news agency.

The ministry decided to take legal action for 61 violations, such as absence of safety measures for conveyor belts, and impose fines for the rest, which include failures or delays in submitting industrial accident reports to local labour authorities.

Other violations subject to fines include failures to conduct special health checkups for night shift workers and improper management or installation of break facilities.

The inspection took place following allegations the company covered up industrial accidents after Coupang logistics centre worker Jang Deok-jun died of acute myocardial infarction in 2020 following an overnight shift.

While a ministry probe found that Coupang founder Kim Bom-suk had ordered a company official to not keep records indicating that Jang had worked hard, the ministry said it could not take legal action as the statute of limitations of five years had passed.

Earlier, South Korea's fair trade watchdog approved voluntary corrective measures worth 3 billion won ($1.94 million) proposed by Coupang Corp. and its private-label affiliate over unfair dealings with subcontractors.

The decision by the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) came after the watchdog's probe found that Coupang and its wholly owned subsidiary, Coupang Private Label Brands (CPLB), had sought a consent decree to resolve the case without further legal proceedings.

According to the FTC, the two companies had provided 314 subcontractors with contracts that omitted legally required information and lowered supply prices for 94 subcontractors through discount promotions that were not stipulated in their agreements since 2022.