Akshay Kumar Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Note For Amit Shah: 'You Have Always Kept The Nation First'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar extended birthday wishes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Taking to X, the 'Airlift' actor shared a heartfelt message for Shah, praising him for putting the nation first.

Akshay wrote in Hindi,“Janmadin ki anek shubhkamnaein @AmitShah ji. Aapne hamesha desh ko sabse aage rakha hai. Mahadev ki kripa aap par bani rahe... aapka swasthya hamesha achha rahe aur sankalp hamesha sachcha rahe. Jai Mahakal. (Heartfelt birthday wishes to you, @AmitShah ji. You have always kept the nation first and foremost. May Mahadev's blessings always be upon you... may your health always remain good and your resolve always remain true. Jai Mahakal.)

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have crossed paths on several public occasions, including at a special screening of the actor's historical film 'Samrat Prithviraj' in New Delhi.

Shah attended the screening with Akshay and other Union ministers and appreciated the film for its portrayal of Indian traditions, women's empowerment and the country's historical heritage. The Kesari actor later posted a photograph with Amit Shah on Instagram, expressing how moved he was to see the minister appreciate the period drama.

Akshay described the occasion as an emotional and proud moment, saying he felt honoured that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had watched his film 'Samrat Prithviraj.'

Akshay had written,“A very emotional and proud evening for me. Had the rare honour of having Hon'ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji watch #SamratPrithviraj.” He added in Hindi, "Unki hamari film ke liye prashansa ne hamari mehnat safal kar di (His appreciation for our film has made our hard work successful)! Ever so thankful.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah turned 62 on Thursday and received birthday wishes from several celebrities and political leaders on social media.