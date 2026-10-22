Two Odisha Sprinter Die In Road Accident, CM Majhi Expresses Condolences

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (IANS) In a tragic incident, two Indian sprinters Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malaya Barik died in a fatal road accident on the National Highway 16 near Phulnakhara in Kataka district late on Wednesday night.

Mrutyam, hailing from Kalahandi district, was among the country's fastest U23 sprinters in 2025. The deceased, Barik, was from the Baragada district. The duo was training at the High Performance Centres (HPCs) at the Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, four people; three athletes and a swimming coach were travelling on two two-wheelers to Kataka city to watch Durga Puja on Thursday night. Sources also added that Astik Pradhan, who recently secured a silver medal in the men's 400-metre event at the U23 National Championships held in Jaipur, was reportedly riding a separate two-wheeler approximately 50 metres in the rear with the other member of the group.

The group was reportedly travelling to attend a Sambalpuri Melody orchestra being held in Kataka on the occasion of Durga Puja festival on Thursday night when the deceased athletes lost control over their vehicle and rammed into the barricades along the roadside on the National Highway near Phulankhara on last night. They were immediately rushed to SCB medical college and hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj and the sports fraternity across the state and country expressed deep grief over the tragic road mishap.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of athletes Mrutyam Jayaram Dondapati and Malaya Barik in a road accident. Their untimely passing is a profound loss to Odisha's sporting fraternity. My heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath grant them strength in this difficult time and eternal peace to the departed souls,” wrote CM Majhi on his X handle.

IANS

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