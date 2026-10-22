Erdogan Calls Bulgaria’s Radev, Pushes Trade and Black Sea Safety
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.
Erdogan stressed Ankara’s resolve to deepen ties with Sofia and to take concrete steps to expand cooperation, with a particular focus on trade, the directorate said in a statement.
He also pointed to Türkiye’s work to keep Black Sea navigation safe through ongoing contact with both Russia and Ukraine, according to the statement.
The Turkish leader expressed sorrow over a drone attack in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone and offered his sympathies and best wishes, the statement said.
Erdogan also invited Radev to the COP31 Leaders’ Summit, set for Nov. 11-12 in Antalya, it added.
Erdogan stressed Ankara’s resolve to deepen ties with Sofia and to take concrete steps to expand cooperation, with a particular focus on trade, the directorate said in a statement.
He also pointed to Türkiye’s work to keep Black Sea navigation safe through ongoing contact with both Russia and Ukraine, according to the statement.
The Turkish leader expressed sorrow over a drone attack in Bulgaria’s Exclusive Economic Zone and offered his sympathies and best wishes, the statement said.
Erdogan also invited Radev to the COP31 Leaders’ Summit, set for Nov. 11-12 in Antalya, it added.
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